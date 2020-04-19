Here’s our daily listing of some of the best home-based concerts streaming locally and nationally during the COVID-19 crisis. Local musicians – please forward your dates/links to mrabrams@aol.com and I’ll be sure to include them.

Mess Around and WhistleStop Rock with numerous WhistleSisters from many undisclosed bunker-like locations including Lisa and Heather from Heather Rose In Clover beginning at 4PM. Details here.

Steve Donovan Live at Home at 4PM. Details here.

Celebrating John Prine – Live From Out There with Ashe, Nicki Bluhm & Ross James, Taylor Goldsmith (of Dawes), Jackie Greene, Hiss Golden Messenger, John Oates, Shakey Graves at 8:30PM. Details here.

- Advertisement -

Sway-At-Home: A Virtual Music Festival with Dustbowl Revival, The Accidentals, Shook Twins, Making Movies, T Sisters, and Steve Poltz at 5PM. Details here.

“Live From Quarantine Weekend” with Glen Hansard, Jason Mraz, The Lumineers and Woody Harrelson at 5PM. Details here.

Pickathon “A Concert A Day with Vieux Farka Toure at 4PM. Details here.

Widespread Panic “Live From the Archives” Concert Video at 8PM. Details here.

Detroit Music Awards – This be cool – live stream the annual awards tonight at 8PM with Alice Cooper, members of MC5 and the Velvelets. Details here.