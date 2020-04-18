Here’s our daily listing of some of the best home-based concerts streaming locally and nationally during the COVID-19 crisis. Local musicians – please forward your dates/links to mrabrams@aol.com and I’ll be sure to include them. Today, its all about the superstars with big streams happening all day long!

The World Health Organization and Global Citizen will present One World: Together At Home Global Special streaming live at 2PM. Performers include pretty much everybody … Alicia Keys, Lizzo, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, LL COOL J, Pharrell Williams, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Usher, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Kacey Musgraves, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Keith Urban, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and many more! Streaming details here. It’s also on several TV networks tonight beginning at 8PM.

Mojo Station Blues Festival “Lockdown Edition” Blues Festival from Italy with Cedric Burnside, Southern Avenue and Watermelon Slim. Details here.

More blues: Stream the Juke Joint Festival live from Clarksdale, MS starting at 1PM. Numerous artists will appear from home. Details here.

Low Cut Connie livestream at 6PM. Details here.

Locally, Tanya McIntyre is live streaming from Facebook at 7PM. Details here.

More local music: Instant request “Live with Lisa,” from Rory and the Blues Hounds at 7:30PM. Detail here.