Here’s our daily listing of some of the best home-based concerts streaming locally and nationally during the COVID-19 crisis. Local musicians – please forward your dates/links to mrabrams@aol.com and I’ll be sure to include them. Today, we focus on favorite Newport Folk Festival performers past and present.

Jeff Tweedy (Wilco) on Pickathon’s A Concert a Day series at 4PM. Details here.

Fantastic Negrito livestream at 8PM. Details here.

Ward Hayden and the Outliers present “Outlier Fridays presents: Honky Tonk Happy Hour.” Details here.

Charlie Parr livestreaming as part of the “Sway at Home Festival” at 6:30PM. Details here.

Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn livestream at 7PM. Details here.

Anders Osborne “Greatest Hits Live” at 7:30. Details here.

Pink Floyd launches a series of classic concerts streaming every Friday – first up is footage from their mid-’90s Pulse concert at Earls Court in London. Details here.

Preservation Hall Jazz Band replay from 8-10-19 . Details here.

Music Writer Ken’s Abrams favorite 80’s singer-songwriter/power pop act – Marti Jones and Don Dixon live stream at 7PM. Details here.

Adam Ezra Group live stream at 7PM. Details here.