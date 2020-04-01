LIVE BLOG – COVID-19: The latest local updates

Please note: This story is being updated as new information comes in. Please check back for any updates.

The What’s Up Newp crew will be updating this blog with the latest information and news on the coronavirus disease, known as COVID-19, and its impact on Newport County.

Positive Cases In Rhode Island

Cumulative Cases in Rhode Island

March 31: 488

March 30: 404

March 29: 294

March 28: 239

March 27: 203

March 26: 165

March 25: 132

March 24: 124

March 23: 106

March 22: 83

March 21: 66

March 20: 54

March 19: 44

March 18: 33

March 16: 21

March 14: 20

March 13: 14

March 10: 5

March 6: 3

March 5: 2

March 1: 1

Governor Raimondo today (March 31st) announced four more deaths in R.I. due to COVID-19. There have been 86 more positive COVID-19 cases in state, brings total to 488. 59 currently hospitalized.

Director of Health: 86 new cases, total to 488. 6 cases yesterday were transferred out to other state, which is why the numbers don’t sync.

Director of Health: Total fatalities is now eight in Rhode Island. Four new fatalities included a male in 60’s, female in 80’s, male in 70’s, female in 70’s.

Director of Health: In response to press question, 59 Rhode Islanders hospitalized, there are 14 patients in ICU, 9 intubated. Ages range.

Director of Health: Fatalities at nursing homes – 2 at Golden Crest, 1 at Oak Hill. Those nursing homes had groups of cases. At another facility there was one death. Only reporting names of nursing homes if they are seeing groups of cases.

