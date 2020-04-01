LIVE BLOG – COVID-19: The latest local updates

Please note: This story is being updated as new information comes in. Please check back for any updates.
The What’s Up Newp crew will be updating this blog with the latest information and news on the coronavirus disease, known as COVID-19, and its impact on Newport County.
Positive Cases In Rhode Island
Cumulative Cases in Rhode Island
- March 31: 488
- March 30: 404
- March 29: 294
- March 28: 239
- March 27: 203
- March 26: 165
- March 25: 132
- March 24: 124
- March 23: 106
- March 22: 83
- March 21: 66
- March 20: 54
- March 19: 44
- March 18: 33
- March 16: 21
- March 14: 20
- March 13: 14
- March 10: 5
- March 6: 3
- March 5: 2
- March 1: 1
Governor Raimondo today (March 31st) announced four more deaths in R.I. due to COVID-19. There have been 86 more positive COVID-19 cases in state, brings total to 488. 59 currently hospitalized.
Director of Health: 86 new cases, total to 488. 6 cases yesterday were transferred out to other state, which is why the numbers don’t sync.
Director of Health: Total fatalities is now eight in Rhode Island. Four new fatalities included a male in 60’s, female in 80’s, male in 70’s, female in 70’s.
Director of Health: In response to press question, 59 Rhode Islanders hospitalized, there are 14 patients in ICU, 9 intubated. Ages range.
Director of Health: Fatalities at nursing homes – 2 at Golden Crest, 1 at Oak Hill. Those nursing homes had groups of cases. At another facility there was one death. Only reporting names of nursing homes if they are seeing groups of cases.
Our COVID-19 Live Blogs
- LIVE BLOG: Government, school, and business cancellations and closures
- COVID-19: Local and national resources
- Newport County restaurants offering take-out & delivery (Updating)
How We Can Help
- Coronavirus: What What’s Up Newp is doing to serve our readers
- Editor’s Note: A message for our fellow local business owners
- What’s Up Newp launches live online concerts; offering musicians and artists the use of our platform
- Cabin Fever Chronicles: Your stories of coping with coronavirus in Newport
Wednesday, April 1st
Governor, Director of Health will host their daily press briefing today at 2:30 pm. What’s Up Newp will have it for you live on our website then.
Tuesday, March 31st
- Coronavirus Update – March 31st: 488 positive cases in R.I.
- Winner Winner Offers Buckets of Love
- State parks, beaches closed effective Friday
- COVID-19 Press Conference – March 31: Governor, Director of Health provide daily update
- Rhode Island Judiciary closes courthouses in Newport County, Washington County
- Video: The fashionable history of social distancing
- Photos: ‘Hearts For Healthcare Workers’ in North Kingstown
- Rhode Island economy is the second most exposed to coronavirus, report says
Monday, March 30th
- Coronavirus Update – March 30th: 408 positive cases in R.I.
- Photo Gallery: Rhode Island National Guard COVID-19 Effort
- Rhode Island K-12 students to continue with distant learning until May
- Newport Festivals Foundation launches Musician Relief Fund
- R.I. Congressional Delegation: Our offices are available to help Rhode Islanders access COVID-19 relief funds
- VIDEO: Rhode Island National Guard COVID-19 effort
- COVID-19 to peak in Rhode Island on April 19th, report says
- City of Newport to begin weekly food distribution
- What’s Up Podcast: COVID-19 upends events industry, a conversation with Carbotti Experiences
- Feeling overwhelmed? Approach coronavirus as a challenge to be met, not a threat to be feared
- COVID-19 Press Conference – March 30: Governor, Director of Health provide daily update
- What’s Up Podcast: John Marion, executive director of Common Cause in Rhode Island
- Newport City Council to host workshop on COVID-19, North End Urban Plan
- Mayor’s Update for March 29, 2020
Sunday, March 29th
- Coronavirus Update – March 29th: 294 positive cases in R.I., more than a dozen on Aquidneck Island
- RI Musician’s Virtual Tip Jar: Help Support Local Artists
- Photo Gallery: Sunday Morning around Providence in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic
- Watch: Governor provides COVID-19 update (March 29th)
- Salve Regina University launches ‘Virtual Salve’ site to coordinate community’s digital learning environment
Saturday, March 28th
- Coronavirus Update – March 28th: 239 positive cases in R.I., 5 in Newport
- Non-essential retail businesses order closed March 30 – April 13
- Watch: Governor, Director of Health COVID-19 update (March 28th)
- 2 deaths from COVID-19 reported in Rhode Island
- Boys & Girls Clubs across RI open registration to provide childcare for essential hospital workers’ children
- State Police, National Guard, Newport PD to enforce quarantine orders
- Photo Gallery: Scenes around Rhode Island in the shadow of COVID-19
- VIDEO: MG Chris Callahan gives command message to Soldiers and Airmen of the Rhode Island National Guard
Friday, March 27th
- Coronavirus Update – March 27th: 203 positive cases in R.I., 5 in Newport
- Unsung Heroes: Katie Imswiler
- Demands on neighborhood centers, homeless shelters grow as COVID-19 spreads
- COVID-19 Response Fund awards $1.2 million in first round of grants to local nonprofits
- DEM develops list of 50 fun, nature-based activities that Rhode Islanders can engage in at home or in their backyards, or local neighborhoods
- The Reef and Stoneacre Brasserie Offer Free Meals to Hospitality Professionals
- U.S. Navy reports sailor in Newport has tested positive for COVID-19
Thursday, March 26th
- Unsung Heroes: Rebecca Killian
- Coronavirus Update – March 25th: 165 positive cases in R.I., 5 in Newport
- Town of Middletown provides updates on mobile food pantry, food distribution
- 18th Clagett Regatta moved from June to September
- Representative Carson voices support for emergency borrowing
- Stop & Shop to hire at least 5,000 new associates in Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Massachusetts
- Brian C. Jones: Nobody “likes” reporters. It’s what they do that counts
- Distance Learning Begins: A view from two Superintendents
- Newport Tour Guides & Greeters News: Things to do while you’re at home
- Video: Why social distancing is one of the best tools we have to fight the coronavirus
Wednesday, March 25th
- Coronavirus Update – March 25th: 132 positive cases in R.I., fewer than 5 in Newport
- Rhode Island Air Show canceled
- RI Hospitality Association, RI Hospitality Education Foundation establish “RI Hospitality Employee Relief Fund”
- Governor plans to extend prohibition of on-premise food consumption at restaurants and food establishments
- Unsung Heroes: Jenni Field
- COVID-19: We want to hear about the ‘unsung heroes’ during these tough times
- Newport Historical Society stays connected to the community through online services
- COVID-19: SBA Disaster Loan FAQ
- Watch: Governor, Director of Health provide COVID-19 update (March 25th), now 132 positive cases in R.I.
- DMV begins screening visitors today
- 2020 Aquidneck Island Police Parade canceled
- Reaching out to isolated older adults is essential during coronavirus – here are 7 specific things you can do, just for starters
- Calling COVID-19 a ‘Chinese virus’ is wrong and dangerous – the pandemic is global
Tuesday, March 24th
- SBA leads efforts to help small businesses; including a loan deferral program
- COVID-19 plays the spoiler again – closing Newport’s playgrounds
- Coronavirus Update – March 24th: 124 positive cases in Rhode Island, Child care announcements
- Aquidneck Island communities: All out of state travelers, seasonal residents to self-quarantine for 14 days
- Looking for a job? Here are 60+ businesses that are hiring right now in Newport, even during the COVID-19 shutdowns
- Director of Health: “There are many, many patients of our 124 who have recovered”
- Island Outfitters launches Rally for Retail
- Video: Governor, Director of Health provide COVID-19 update (March 24th), 124 positive cases of COVID-19 now in R.I.
- Ocean State Job Lot pledges $250,000; Sourcing global supplies for front line workers
- Watch Live: Governor, Director of Health to provide COVID-19 update at 1 pm on March 24th
- WalletHub Study: Rhode Island is the 2nd most aggressive state vs Coronavirus
Monday, March 23rd
- Stop & Shop to donate $1 million to support its regional food bank partners amid COVID-19
- Tiverton: Public Libraries are closed until further notice
- 106 positive cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island, 10 in Newport County
- Honeywell expand its manufacturing operations in Smithfield to produce N95 face masks
- Watch Live: Governor, Director of Health will provide COVID-19 update at 1 pm on March 23rd
- City Council votes to extend State of Emergency in the City of Newport
- Presidential Primary moving from April 28th to June 2nd
- CCRI : Remote learning will continue for the remainder of spring semester, commencement canceled
- Watch Live: Governor, Director of Health provide COVID-19 update (March 23rd), 106 positive cases now in Rhode Island
Sunday, March 22nd
- Mayor’s Update for March 22, 2020
- Rhode Island DMV announces reservation only system
- 83 Rhode Islanders have tested positive for COVID-19, 9 from Newport County
- Live Stream: Climb the Walls and Dance with Island Moving Company and Newport Academy of Ballet
- What coronavirus symptoms should I look for, and when do I call the doctor? A doctor answers 4 questions
- Watch: Governor provides updates on COVID-19, 83 cases now in Rhode Island
- What’s Up Newp Live Stream: Mel performs on Sunday at 3 pm
- Local Patch CSA Shares Available for Purchase Now
Saturday, March 21st
- Live Stream: Brian Twohey house concert
- COVID-19: Resources for those looking for additional food and meals
- Newport County Virtual Tip Jar: Help support service industry workers
- Simpatico will offer free lunch to Jamestown residents in need
- COVID-19: 66 positive cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island, 8 in Newport County (March 21)
- City Council to vote on extending Emergency Declaration on Monday
- A projected robust cruise season comes to a halt as Newport faces tens of millions of lost tourism dollars
- Governor, DOH provide COVID-19 update, 66 positive cases in Rhode Island now
- Special Enrollment Period (SEP) available to Rhode Islanders losing health coverage…
- Cox pledges $35,000 in support to RIDE and CCRI to invest…
Friday, March 20th
- Governor Raimondo signs Executive Order extending time for weapon and firearm background checks
- Governor Raimondo signs Executive Order enabling restaurants and bars to include wine and beer with to-go orders
- 54 Rhode Islanders have tested positive for COVID-19, 8 are from Newport County (March 20th)
- Watch Live: Governor, Director of Health provide COVID-19; 54 positive cases in Rhode Island
- Help For Small Businesses: Learn about SBA Disaster Loan Program for…
- Aquidneck Growers Market closed on Saturday
- Middletown to conduct wellness checks on seniors; announces plans for meal…
- Salve Regina University: Remote learning for all students until end of…
- Governor, Director of Health provide COVID-19; 54 positive cases in Rhode…
- Child & Family Update: Coronavirus (COVID-19) information for our community members
- Parent of a Newport student? Here are some reminders on meals…
- Rhode Island nonprofits can apply for $4 million in aid to…
- Local Gyms & Studios Offering Virtual Sweat Options
Thursday, March 19th
- 44 Rhode Islanders have tested positive for COVID-19, 6 are from Newport County
- Watch Live: Governor, Director of Health COVID-19 press conference (March 19th at 1 pm.
- Guest View – Suzanne McDonald: COVID-19 results: Keep up the fight
- How to maintain physical and mental health during coronavirus
- 4 ways to help kids relax as the coronavirus upends everyday…
- Cox boosting bandwidth, making public Wifi hotspots free across Newport
- Grocery stores offering shopping hours for at-risk population
- Judge seeks advice on how to help RI with COVID-19 response
Wednesday, March 18th
- Public schools to transition to distance learning through at least April 3rd
- Watch: Governor Raimondo, DOH provides COVID-19 update
- Watch Live: Governor Raimondo, DOH to provide COVID-19 update (March 18th at 12 pm)
- Middletown setting up a call-in center to handle inquiries related to COVID-19
- Naval War College transitions to online lectures and seminars
- Gov. Raimondo, Bradford Soapworks and Teamsters help Family Service of…
- National Grid implements additional actions to protect customers, employees during COVID-19
- Newport Mental Health remains open
- Public schools to transition to distance learning through at least April…
- Senator Whitehouse approves emergency package to provide relief for Rhode Islanders
- Watch: Governor Raimondo, DOH provides COVID-19 update
- RI DDD will limit face-to-face contact; providers launch emergency plans
- National Grid commits $500,000 to assist Massachusetts, New York and Rhode…
Tuesday, March 17th
- Governor, DOH announce that several local and national organizations are offering free services to Rhode Islanders
- Rhode Island Foundation, United Way launch fund to help nonprofits cope with COVID-19 crisis
- WATCH LIVE: Governor, DOH to provide COVID-19 update (March 17th at 1 pm)
- Newport Public Schools: Chromebooks available to all grade 3-8 students that need them, will be issued on Thursday and Friday
- City of Newport announces financial relief programs, resident parking delayed, utility shut-offs suspended
- Town of Middletown declares State of Emergency; extends budget deadlines
- Newport Public Schools: Chromebooks available to all grade 3-8 students that…
- Newport County restaurants offering take-out & delivery (Updating)
- WATCH LIVE: Dropkick Murphys ‘Streaming Up From Boston’ on St. Patrick’s…
- Governor, DOH announce that several local and national organizations are offering…
- Cabin Fever Chronicles: Your stories of coping with coronavirus in Newport
- Town of Middletown declares State of Emergency; extends budget deadlines
- WATCH LIVE: Governor, DOH provide COVID-19 update
- COVID-19: Local and national resources
- DMV limits service to Cranston office through March 31
- WalletHub Study: Rhode Island is the most aggressive state versus Coronavirus
Monday, March 16th
- State Services, public meetings moving to online and phone only; Rhode Islanders encouraged to avoid DMV
- RIDOH: Restaurants and bars to offer delivery and take-out only, Gatherings limited to 25 people
- VIDEO: Governor Raimondo hosts second press conference of the day
- VIDEO: Governor Raimondo provides update on Rhode Island’s response to COVID-19 (March 16th)
- City Of Newport offices to remain open with limited services
- City of Newport declares State of Emergency
- State Services, public meetings moving to online and phone only; Rhode…
- City Of Newport offices to remain open with limited services
- Stop & Shop announces reduced hours, special shopping times to accommodate…
- VIDEO: Governor Raimondo hosts second press conference of the day
- Social distancing comes with social side effects – here’s how to…
- Town of Portsmouth declares State Of Emergency
- A Message from DHS Director Courtney E. Hawkins regarding DHS Measures…
- Coronavirus: What What’s Up Newp is doing to serve our readers
- Editor’s Note: A message for our fellow local business owners
- Dine-in food and beverage service at all restaurants, bars, and cafes…
- VIDEO: Governor Raimondo provides update on Rhode Island’s response to COVID-19…
- Newport Daffodil Days Festival canceled
- What’s Up Newp launches live online concerts; offering musicians and artists…
- Child Care providers advised to close for this week: March 16-20,…
Sunday, March 15th
- RIDOH: Child Care Centers directed to be closed, State working with communities to provide student meals during school break
- VIDEO: Governor Raimondo update on Rhode Island’s response to COVID-19 (March 15)
- Mayor’s statement on the coronavirus response – March 15
- Newport Public Schools update (March 15)
- Just My Opinion: Recognizing the threats and our weaknesses, the opportunities…
- City of Newport declares State of Emergency
- List of Newport County restaurants that are closing amid COVID-19 concerns
- Newport Mansions closed to visitation, starting Monday
- Town of Middletown closes all municipal buildings to public until further…
- Mayor’s statement on the coronavirus response – March 15
- Midtown Oyster Bar, Surf Club to close for two weeks
- SBA Survey Request from CommerceRI: Businesses encouraged to share how their…
- Special Enrollment Period (SEP) available to purchase coverage through HealthSource RI…
Saturday, March 14th
- Coronavirus cases in Rhode Island rise to 20
- VIDEO: Governor Raimondo, DOH coronavirus update
- Myth Busting – COVID-19
- Coping with Covid-19: What’s Up Newp launches platform to help readers…
- LIVE BLOG: Government, school, and business cancellations and closures
Friday, March 13th
- City announces new measures on mass gatherings
- Rhode Island’s Commerce Secretary providing resources for businesses during coronavirus crisis
- RIDOH: Broad measures announced to prevent COVID-19 transmission in Rhode Island
- Newport Mansions remain open; some events canceled or postponed
- Lt. Governor Dan McKee: Supporting Rhode Island small businesses impacted by…
Thursday, March 12th
- Newport Mayor Bova says city might consider coronavirus restrictions
- Middletown Public Schools: Gaudet student’s COVID-19 test was negative
- How does the coronavirus test work? 5 questions answered
Wednesday, March 11th
- Coronavirus control measures aren’t pointless – just slowing down the pandemic…
- North End Urban Plan Public Forum #2 canceled
- Newport’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled amid coronavirus disease concerns
- RIDOH: New guidance issued for large events in Rhode Island
- Potter League For Animals: LoveBash for Animals postponed
- Governor Raimondo, RIDOH to provide guidance this afternoon concerning St. Patrick’s…
- Ben & Jerry’s postpones ‘Free Cone Day’ amid coronavirus disease concerns
- Newport will not host 64th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on…
- Newport parade moves ahead, in spite of state recommendation
Tuesday, March 10th
- City Council votes to allow Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade to…
- COVID-19: CCRI suspends all college-sponsored domestic travel; cancels all events with…
- RIDOH identifies two additional cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
- Third individual associated with Saint Raphael Academy trip to Italy tests…
- Why public health officials sound more worried about the coronavirus than…
- Analysis: One Sure Thing About COVID-19: No Telling How Many People…
Monday, March 2nd
- Saint Raphael Academy: Two members of their community have tested positive…
- Coronavirus: A simple way to keep workers – and the economy…
Sunday, March 1st
- RIDOH confirms second case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19); testing a third…
- RIDOH confirms first case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rhode Island…
