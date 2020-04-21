Coronavirus and this “new way” of living here in Rhode Island has certainly raised some concerns and doubts on just what will happen to our favorite festivals, events, and activities this summer.
We’re keeping an eye on all those things here – Here’s the status of major Newport County events in 2020
In the meantime, the Newport Folk Festival has announced a Newport Festivals Musician Relief Fund and continued to roll out their lineup because each artist announcement is providing financial relief to nonprofit organizations of the artists choice and/or musicians in the Folk & Jazz communities – all of whom are experiencing a loss of income as a result of COVID-19.
On March 31st, the Newport Folk Festival posted on Facebook, ” We will continue with artist announcements tomorrow morning, but today we wanted to take a pause to let you know that we understand these are uncertain times. However, as eternal optimists, we believe the most helpful thing we can do as a community right now is celebrate and raise awareness for the musicians we’d love to see at the Fort this summer. Go listen to their music, support a live-stream or buy a shirt. We’re all in this together. Thank you and folk on”.
We’re keeping track of the announcements here, if you have the means, support the artists and causes listed below in any way that you can.
We’ll continue to update this list as more announcements are made.
August 21 – Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith, and Mike Viola
April 20 – The Secret Sisters
April 20 – Lee Fields & The Expressions
April 17 – Preservation Hall Jazz Band
April 17 – Early James
April 16 – Natalie Hemby
April 16 – Brittany Howard
April 15 – Resistance Revival Chorus
April 15 – Phoebe Bridgers
April 14 – Steve Gunn and William Tyler
April 14 – Alexi Murdoch
April 13 – Sampa The Great
April 13 – Andrew Bird
April 7 – The Ballroom Thieves
April 2 – Sharon Van Etten
April 1 – Watkins Family Hour
March 31st – Call to Support Musicians
March 30th – Newport Festivals Musician Relief Fund
March 26th – Drive By Truckers
March 24th – Barrie will perform
March 19th – Delta Spirit
March 17th – Waxahatchee
March 12th – Grace Potter
March 10th – The Marcus King Band
March 5th – Puss N’ Boots
March 3rd – Ian Noe
February 27th – Son Volt plays Trace
February 25th – Sunny War
February 20th – Nathaniel Rateliff
February 18th – Erin Rae
February 13th – CAAMP
February 11th – Joseph
February 6th – Randy Newman
February 4th – EOB
January 30th – Mandolin Orange
January 28th – Vagabon
January 23rd – Rainbow Kitten Surprise
January 21st – Tré Burt
January 16th – Yola
January 14 – Hawktail
January 7 – Big Thief
January 9 – Black Pumas