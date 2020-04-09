Lila Delman Real Estate (LDRE) today announced the sale of Newport’s iconic ‘Land’s End’, 42 Ledge Road, for $8,600,000.

According to LDRE, Kendra Toppa, Sales Manager of Lila Delman’s Newport Office and Christie’s Luxury Specialist, represented the seller.

This transaction reportedly marks one of the top three sales Statewide year-to-date.*

According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, four oceanfront homes in Newport have sold in the last year. Lila Delman has participated in three out of these four sales, which is more than that of any other firm.

Additionally, Lila Delman says their Associates have represented more buyers and sellers in these transactions, representing five out of the eight sides of these sales. The next closest competitor has only participated in two sides.

“From the onset I considered this opportunity a true privilege and am grateful the sellers entrusted me and my team at Lila Delman with creatively marking and positioning this storied, legacy property – the crowned jewel of Newport real estate,” commented Kendra Toppa in a release. “The new stewards are indeed very fortunate to call ‘Land’s End’ home.

“Lila Delman Real Estate extends our sincerest gratitude for the landmark opportunity to list and sell one of Newport’s most significant and beloved properties,” added Pamela Delman, Owner of the firm in a release. “Closed in under one year, we are thrilled for our clients and wish the new owners a lifetime of happiness as they carry on the legacy of this incredible estate.”

Tucked away on the Southeastern point of Aquidneck Island, ‘Land’s End’ is sited on 5.6 oceanfront acres along Newport’s famed Cliff Walk, boasting an astounding 1,200 feet of ocean frontage. The eight-plus bedroom family home, with three-bedroom carriage house, offers dynamic ocean views from virtually every room. Once home Pulitzer Prize wining author Edith Wharton, key property features include a chef’s kitchen, billiards room, eight working fireplaces, a full house generator and a saltwater pool. Enjoy sunrises and sunsets from this incredible, year-round gathering place for family and friends.

*This representation is based on information from the Rhode Island State Wide MLS for the period of January 9, 2019 – April 9, 2020. The MLS does not guarantee and is not in any way responsible for its accuracy. Data maintained by the MLS may not reflect all real estate activity in the market.