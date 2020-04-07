A couple of weeks ago I posed the question on Facebook asking what people were reading. I expected a few responses, but instead got dozens, with some great suggestions.

I planned to eventually put the whole list together, and so that’s what this column is, including the newest entrees.

These days, you can’t take the books out of a library, or go to your local bookstore, but there are options online. Here are some free sites: Openlibrary.org, manybooks.net/ read.gov (library of Congress, classic books), gutenberg.org, There are more, some of which offer a combination of free books, some of which you pay, some ask for donations. There are also audio books that offer a few free books initially, but then a monthly subscription.

So, if you’re looking for something to read, perhaps there’s something on this list that will interest you.

Half of a Yellow Sun by Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. This historical novel was published in 2006 and tells the story of the Biafran war through the eyes of a family and the small group that surrounds them. The historical references are quite accurate, the writing compelling.

On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong. “Ocean Vuong’s devastatingly beautiful first novel, as evocative as its title, is a painful but extraordinary coming-of-age story about surviving the aftermath of trauma…Vuong’s language soars as he writes of beauty, survival, and freedom, which sometimes isn’t freedom at all, but ‘simply the cage widening far away from you, the bars abstracted with distance but still there’… The title says it: Gorgeous.” – Heller McAlpin, NPR.org.

The Stand by Stephen King. Here’s how Penguin books describes The Stand: “Stephen King’s apocalyptic vision of a world blasted by plague and tangled in an elemental struggle between good and evil remains as riveting and eerily plausible as when it was first published. “–Penguin Books.

I’ll make an exception here and name the contributor. It’s Elliot Krieger, former Book Editor at the Providence Journal who continues to write a blog called Elliotsreading:https://elliotsreading.blogspot.com. Light in August by William Faulkner. A quick hint, it was written in 1932. The novel is set in the American South, during Prohibition , and Jim Crow laws that legalized racial segregation in the South.

A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles. Creativity on “sheltering in place.” Count Alexander Rostov is sentenced to house arrest in a grand hotel across the street from the Kremlin.

Rules of Civility, also by Amor Towles. “A ‘sharply stylish’ novel of a young woman in post-Depression era New York who suddenly finds herself thrust into high society.” – Boston Globe.

All I Know and Love by Judith Frank. “A searing drama of an American family on the brink of dissolution, one that explores adoption, gay marriage, and true love lost and found.” – Author’s website.

Code Girls by Liza Mandy. Non-fiction account of women working in code breaking during WWII.

The Button Man by Andrew Gross. “Morris, Sol, and Harry Rabinowitz grew up poor but happy in a tiny flat on the Lower East Side, until the death of their father thrust them into having to fend for themselves and support their large family… equal parts historical thriller, rich with the detail of a vibrant New York City in the 1920s and 1930s, and family saga.” – Goodreads.

In the Hurricane’s Eye by Nathaniel Philbrick. The third book in a Revolutionary War non-fiction trilogy. Not the story you think you know.