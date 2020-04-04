When I first started writing for Whats Up Newp, I understood that while my journalism history was virtually all in print, journalism’s future was online. My concern was whether online can replicate the robust newsrooms that we enjoyed at places like the Providence Journal, where I worked for years?

This is a new world, and newsrooms with hundreds of reporters covering everything that moves are a thing of the past. But the newsroom of today – the newsroom of Whats Up Newp – is vibrant, dedicated, incredibly hard-working, and committed to the highest standards of journalism.

We as a news organization have never been tested more than today, as the state, the nation, and the world struggles in its fight against a worldwide virus. We have yet to experience an economy on life support and lock-downs affecting every corner of the communities we love.

We are local, and our commitment is to support and invest in the communities we cover. All too often, large corporations have consumed media outlets, pivoting their loyalty from serving our communities to their shareholders.

Whats Up Newp, and its sister sites, are feeling the same pressures as other small businesses. Revenue is stretched, as advertisers, facing their own economic challenges, are temporarily putting their support on hold, at least until the virus clears.

So how have we responded? We’ve added writers and dedicated journalists who plied their trade at places like the Journal and local television stations. We’ve encouraged our more than a dozen contributors to join us in what has been among the most robust coverage of the impact of the coronavirus locally, regionally, and statewide.

We’ve written about the economy, told you about unsung heroes, and followed developments within our schools. We’ve provided the daily updates from the governor and Department of Health, as well as from other state and local officials. We’ve hosted local artists and musicians in our entertainment series and striven to help local service employees and musicians with a virtual tip jar. We’ve provided up-to-date and ever-changing lists of restaurants that provide takeout and delivery. We’ve striven to keep you updated 24/7 through our website, social media, newsletter, videos, and podcasts.

We couldn’t be prouder of our team of contributors, who have an unparalleled passion for providing our readers with information with which they can make important decisions about their lives. Our contributors have written nearly 300 stories just in March on COVID-19 related subjects, and more than 400 stories overall. More than 165,000 of you have visited WUN and WURI, resulting in nearly 420,000 page views, just in March, and nearly 760,000 page views since the beginning of the year

Because of the financial support of our readers and advertisers, we can continue our dynamic coverage, now and into the future. COVID-19 has made it difficult on many advertisers. Events have dried up; small and even large businesses have been ordered temporarily closed. Our expenses rise, while our revenues drop.

We’re reaching out to you, our readers, to help us provide the coverage you need. If you are able, consider becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter. Pick an amount with which you are comfortable. Make it a one-time, monthly, or annual contribution.

It’s because of you that WUN and WURI can provide the kind of local journalism that helps us all understand the complex and sometimes controversial issues of our local communities.