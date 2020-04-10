The following information was provided by Jamestown Arts Center.

After closing their facility on March 14th in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jamestown Arts Center (JAC) launches virtual art classes via Zoom! In an effort to continue their mission to engage, enrich and inspire their community through extraordinary arts and educational experiences, the JAC is now offering FREE kids art classes via Zoom every Monday at 3:30pm. The “Creative Shack with Miss Mac” features a new art project each week with JAC instructor Donna McCarthy. Projects make use of supplies that can be found at home and bring a sense of community and much needed arts programming to homebound children. Zoom meeting codes and passwords along with descriptions of each week’s new project are located on the JAC’s website at jamestownartscenter.org/education. You can also follow along on the JAC’s instagram account @jamestownartscenter to learn about upcoming projects. The first two projects were “Paper Plate Portholes” and “Paper Plate Mandalas.” While kids’ classes remain FREE, the JAC asks that you consider donating to the JAC in lieu of registration fees at www.jamestownartcenter.org/join-support.



After launching kid’s virtual classes, the JAC worked to offer adult classes as well. You can now join Jamestown artist Lisa Barsumian in her studio (via zoom of course) every Monday at 10am for “Everyday Drawing.” This adult class offers a sense of community in this time of social distancing. Learning to draw is learning to see. Right now, we are learning to slow down and stay in place, what a good moment to take the time to draw! Practice drawing with simple lines using black ink on white paper. Draw your own everyday objects that surround you. Coffee cups, a spoon, a favorite shoe, a vase of flowers. While Children’s classes are free, this class is supported through donations. Register online at jamestownartcenter.org/education and donate at a level of your choosing to receive the Zoom meeting code and password.



In addition to scheduled virtual art classes, the JAC also offers downloadable art projects for kids on their website. These projects can be done at home on your own schedule. After canceling most spring programming including April vacation camp and spring classes, the JAC continues to work to bring extraordinary arts programming to the southern Rhode Island community and beyond!



The Jamestown Arts Center is a multi-disciplinary visual and performing arts space that hosts art exhibits, theatre and dance performances, film screenings, JAC talks and concerts, and provides art and design educational programs for people of all ages. Housed in a former boat repair shop, the JAC was awarded Best Gallery in Newport County by the Best of Rhode Island 2017 & 2018 readers’ polls. Programming partners include: Heifetz International Music Institute, FirstWorks, RISCA, FabNewport, 10 Thousand Small Businesses, RISD, Manhattan Short Film Festival, SENE Film Festival, Providence Art and Design Film Festival, Island Moving Company, The Jamestown Schools, Social Enterprise Greenhouse, The Brown/Trinity Rep M.F.A. in Acting & Directing Program and many individual artists and local organizations. The Jamestown Arts Center has quickly become a leading arts and cultural hub, for Rhode Island and beyond, where creativity, ideas and innovation flourish.

The mission of the Jamestown Arts Center is to engage, enrich and inspire our community through extraordinary arts and educational experiences.