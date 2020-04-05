David Reiss, CEO of the Fogarty Center, manages 18 Rhode Island group homes for adults with developmental disabilities, where all but 10 or 12 of the 80 residents have no place to go and no active family support in case of an outbreak of COVID-19 infections.

“We may be able to prevent people from getting sick if we have the proper equipment,” he said in a telephone interview April 3.

“But how can I ask someone to come to work when we don’t” have the necessary Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)? Reiss asked. “What do I do if I have no staff?”

