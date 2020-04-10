As the pandemic ravages our economy, real estate brokerage, Hogan Associates, yesterday announced that they are launching the 1 MORE HELPING challenge – a social movement to help friends and neighbors make it through this difficult time. The initiative encourages those who can, to do something helpful, post it on social media with hashtag #1morehelping, and challenge 2 others to do the same.

Hogan Associates’ 38 agents and admins have pledged to accept the challenge and take action this week. That means 114 contributors to get the ball rolling.

“So many folks are already lending a hand. Sharing and challenging friends will multiply those efforts,” says broker/co-owner, Matt Hadfield in an announcement, “More donations, more takeout orders, more gift certificates mean more help for locals whose income has vanished overnight.”

Suggested ways to help include: ordering take out, What’s Up Newport’s Virtual Tip Jar, donating to the MLK Center, Boys & Girls Club or another non-profit offering food assistance, buying restaurant gift certificates, leaving $10 or $20 for the person behind you at the grocery line, buying a $25 family dinner (a.k.a. Bucket of Love) at Winner Winner, Flatwaves or other establishment providing low-cost meals.

“Our business is all about people and relationships,” commented Leslie Hogan, “We have 38 people who want to do something. 1 MORE HELPING will leverage their actions by turning each 1 into 3 by challenging friends on social media.”

If you still have income, please accept the 1 MORE HELPING challenge and 1.) harness your good intentions, 2.) turn them into acts of kindness and 3.) scale them up with social media.

“Covid-19 ain’t the only viral game in town,” Hogan associates concludes in their announcement.

For more information visit 1morehelping.com.