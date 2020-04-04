Since the arrival of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rhode Island, more than 700 people have tested positive for the disease, resulting in more than a dozen deaths.
As the disease continues to spread, event organizers in Newport County, Rhode Island, and across the world have been canceling or postponing fundraisers, sailing events, road races, and more.
With a Stay At Home Order in place in Rhode Island, statewide restrictions allowing no more than five people to gather at one time, and federal guidance on social distancing through at least April , no one knows when, to if, life will return to normal anytime soon.
What’s Up Newp has compiled an ongoing list of major events that have been postponed or canceled due to the outbreak. We also highlight some of the events happening further in the season that we can all look forward to.
We will continue to update this list with more events and announcements in the coming days, weeks, and months.
A note about when you see “Still On As Scheduled”. All event organizers are carefully watching guidelines and restrictions set forward by local, state, and federal authorities. Many plan to make final decisions in the coming days and weeks. We will continue to update this list as announcements come in.
Last updated April 4th
March
- 14: 64th Annual Newport St. Patrick’s Day Parade | Canceled, organizers have indicated there could be a smaller parade/celebration later in the year.
- 22: Aquidneck 10k | Rescheduled to Sunday, November 15th
April
- 4: 7th Annual Newport Night Run | Canceled
- 15: FYI – Tax Day | Moved to July 15th
- 16 to 18: Newport Symposium | Postponed until 2021
- 18: Newport Rhode Races Marathon, Half Marathon, & 5k | Canceled, transitioned to a virtual race
- 20 to 26: Newport Arboretum Week | Canceled
- 24: MLK Center’s Swing Into Spring | Canceled
- 24 to May 3rd: 7th Annual Newport Daffodil Days Festival | Canceled
- 24 & 25: 9th Annual Newport Craft Beer Festival | Not happening when scheduled. Working on postponement or cancellation
- 28: FYI – Presidential Preference Primary | Moved to June 2nd
May
- 2: Aquidneck Island National Police Parade | Canceled
- 5: Holiday – Cinco de Mayo
- 10: Holiday – Mother’s Day
- 15 to 17: 5th Annual Bowen’s Wharf Oyster Festival | Postponed. Moving to July 4th & 5th
- 25: Holiday – Memorial Day
- 31: BankNewport 10 Miler | Still on schedule at this time
June
- 6: New York Yacht Club Leukemia Cup | Still on schedule at this time
- 6: SVF Foundation Annual Visitors Day | Postpone to 2021
- 12 to 14: New York Yacht Club – 166th Annual Regatta | Still on schedule at this time
- 12 to 14: Black Ships Festival | Still on schedule at this time
- 16 to 21: Clagett Regatta | Postponed to September 1 – 6
- 19 to 21: 25th Annual Newport Flower Show | Still on schedule at this time
- 19: Newport Bermuda Race | Canceled
- 20 -21: Rhode Island Air Show at Quonset | Canceled
- 21: Holiday – Father’s Day
- 24 to 28: 2020 U.S. Senior Open Championship at Newport Country Club | Still on schedule at this time
– As of now, everything from this point on is still on as scheduled –
July
- 4: Holiday – Independence Day
- 4 to 25: Newport Music Festival throughout Newport
- 9 to 13: Newport Shimoda Sister City Celebration
- 11 to 12: Newport Regatta
- 11 to 12: Newport Kite Festival
- 12 to 19: Hall Of Fame Open at International Tennis Hall Of Fame
- 13 to 18: New York Yacht Club – Race Week at Newport presented by Rolex
- 19: New York Yacht Club – Queen’s Cup
- 19: 2020 New England Collegiate Baseball League All-Star Game at Cardines Field
- 25: Craft Brew Races at Fort Adams
- 31 to Aug. 2: 61st Annual Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams
- 31 to Aug. 2: New York Yacht Club – Morgan Cup Team Race
August
- July 31 to Aug. 2: 61st Annual Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams
- 7 to 9: 66th Annual Newport Jazz Festival at International Tennis Hall of Fame and Fort Adams
- 7 to 9: New York Yacht Club – Hinman Masters Team Race
- 10: Holiday – VJ Day in Rhode Island
- 14 to 16: New York Yacht Club – NYYC Grandmasters Team Race*
- 15 & 16: J/Fest Regatta
- 22 & 23: New York Yacht Club – NYYC One-Design Regatta
- To Be Announced: Wet Paint at Newport Art Museum
September
- 7: Holiday – Labor Day
- 8: FYI – Statewide Primary
- 12: Sail For Hope
- 14 to 19: New York Yacht Club – Resolute Cup
- 17 to 20: 50th Annual Newport International Boat Show in downtown Newport
- 17 to 20: Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival at The Elms, Rosecliff, & Marble House
- 19 to 20: Holiday – Rosh Hashana
- 21: Jamestown Half Marathon & 5k
- 25 to Oct. 3: New York Yacht Club ORC/IRC World Championship
- 28: Holiday – Yom Kippur
- To Be Announced: Newport Festa Italiana Schedule
October
- 1 to 4: Audrain’s Newport Concours & Motor Week
- 3 & 4: 46th Annual Norman Bird Sanctuary Harvest Fair
- 8 to 12: 6th Annual Rogue Island Comedy Festival
- 8 to 12: New York Yacht Club – Melges IC37 National Championship
- 10: Broadway Street Fair on Broadway
- 11: Amica Newport Marathon & Half Marathon
- 12: Holiday – Columbus Day
- 12: Annual Newport Festa Italiana Columbus Day Parade
- 17 & 18: 30th Annual Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival
- 18: 10th Annual Citizen’s Bank Pell Bridge Run
- 31: Holiday – Halloween
November
- 1: FYI – Daylight Saving Time ends
- 3: FYI – General Election Day
- 6 to 15: Newport Restaurant Week
- 11: Holiday – Veterans Day
- 21 to Jan. 1: Christmas at the Newport Mansions
- 26: Holiday – Thanksgiving Day
- 27: FYI – Black Friday
- 27: City of Newport Illuminated Boat Parade
- 28: FYI – Small Business Saturday
December
- 1 to 31: Christmas In Newport
- 4 to 6: Newport Holiday Stroll
- 5: Bowen’s Wharf 50th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting
- 12 to 18: Holiday – Chanukah
- 24: Holiday – Christmas Eve
- 25: Holiday – Christmas Day
- 31: Holiday – New Year’s Eve