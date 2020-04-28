Private employers of congregate care workers – including those in group homes for adults with developmental disabilities – began applying April 28 for COVID-19 hazard pay that could be in the paychecks of their employees as early as next week.

Over the weekend, Governor Gina Raimondo announced the Congregate Care Workforce Stabilization Fund to temporarily add stipends of $100 to $200 a week to the pay of front-line workers in nursing homes and group homes making less than $20 an hour.

“She heard. She listened and she acted,” said State Sen. Louis DiPalma, D-Middletown, who for weeks has been pushing for hazard pay along with the workers themselves, their unions, and their employers.

