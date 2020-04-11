The following was written by Robert J. Sylvia, Middletown Town Council President

We wish our neighbors a blessed Passover and Easter holiday. We ask that everyone follow the Governor’s orders to not gather in groups of 5 or more. We remind synagogues and churches of all denominations that services cannot be held unless they are virtual. Our holiday celebrations will look different this year, but we can still stay in touch and continue our acts of kindness – host a virtual celebration, call an elderly family member, drop off a meal, or check on your neighbors.

Please keep in mind the first responders, healthcare, grocery and pharmacy workers who are on the frontlines working hard to keep our community safe. We must be mindful of protecting their health by following the mandates about staying home, quarantining, social distancing, wearing face coverings in public. These directives allow our essential workforce to respond to the critical needs of the most vulnerable in our society, or to provide basic services to the entire community, thus allowing us to slowly heal back to full strength.

If you are feeling sick with cold or flu symptoms, call your healthcare provider or an urgi-care center to get evaluated by phone – your doctor can order a free test for you to determine if you have COVID-19 or not. If you do not have health insurance, you are still eligible to receive these services for free, so please call for medical assistance if and when you need it.

COVID-19 has affected all corners of our community in some way. Many of our neighbors are out of work, small businesses owners are trying to adapt, and we are separated from our friends and loved ones. There is assistance available for families, mental health needs, those unemployed, and businesses.

Please reach out if you have concerns, needs, or requests – we want to keep you and your loved ones safe at home at this difficult time. Call the Middletown Emergency Operations Center at (401) 842-6555 or the RI Department of Health hotline at (401) 222-8022. Our Middletown community is here to help.