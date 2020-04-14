Governor Raimondo today announced that she has signed an executive order clarifying the state’s directives around cloth face coverings.

Beginning Saturday:

All employees of customer-facing businesses, office-based businesses, manufacturers and nonprofits, must wear cloth face coverings when they are at work.

Business must provide face coverings for their employees. Face coverings can include scarves, bandanas, and other homemade and non-factory-made masks.

Additionally, all customer-facing businesses must take steps to remind customers to wear face coverings. That means they should be putting up signs at the door reminding customers to wear a face covering inside.

The only exceptions from these rules are for anyone whose health would be in jeopardy because of wearing a face covering or any children under 2 years old.

Rhode Island Commerce has cloth face covering rules and resources (including where to buy them and how to make them at home).

Rhode Island Commerce announced recently that it has also teamed up with StyleWeek and Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau to launch Mask Up RI. This new social media campaign stresses the importance of making and wearing masks. They are asking people to post a picture of themselves wearing a mask or facial covering, or videos of themselves making their masks and coverings, tag Mask Up RI on Twitter or Instagram, and challenge three friends to do the same. Read the full story: https://commerceri.com/styleweek-rhode-island-commerce-and-providence-warwick-convention-visitors-bureau-launch-mask-up-ri/

- Advertisement -

The Full Executive Order