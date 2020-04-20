Friends of Newport Hospital, a group comprised of community leaders dedicated to the support of Aquidneck Island’s only hospital, today announced that it has launched the “Our Health Care Heroes” campaign to raise funds for Newport Hospital’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

The effort is organized through a new website, FriendsOfNewportHospital.org, and invites all in Newport County to get involved by making a gift in any amount they’re able.

According to a press release, every dollar raised will remain local, benefitting the Newport Hospital Emergency Preparedness Fund to meet the needs of emergency response, treatment, containment and recovery efforts. Friends of Newport Hospital include Barbara van Beuren, Norey Dotterer Cullen, Elizabeth Leatherman, Judy McLennan, Jonathan Pardee, and Sharon Wood Prince.

“It cannot be overstated how fortunate our community is to have a hospital of this caliber right in its backyard, especially at such an unprecedented time as now,” said Barbara van Beuren, who has helped lead the effort in a prepared statement. “Newport Hospital is a world-class institution that keeps us healthy and safe, and with the Coronavirus surge here, they need our help – we all can do something. It isn’t the amount that you give; it is that we participate as an entire community.”

Friends of Newport Hospital supports special projects designated by and specifically for the Newport Hospital Foundation, which was established in 2007 for the purpose of raising funds in support of the hospital’s operational and capital needs. The Newport Hospital Foundation is its own nonprofit, separate from Lifespan, the hospital system of which Newport Hospital is an affiliate. The Foundation features a 23-member board drawn from the Newport County community. Its most recent efforts were instrumental to the hospital’s “Beyond the Building” campaign, which transformed the emergency department.

“During such an uncertain time for us all and our families, I’ve been humbled by the many people who have asked what they can do to help the hospital,” said Crista F. Durand, president of Newport Hospital in the statement. “Right now, our most significant challenge is to ensure we have the resources to provide the critical services our community depends on. Every gift to this important campaign will make a difference. We are beyond grateful to Friends of Newport Hospital for their commitment and for rallying the community on our behalf.”

For more info, visit FriendsOfNewportHospital.org,