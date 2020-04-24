By Matt Boxler, Salve Regina University

Families facing the challenge of caring for children with developmental disabilities while sheltering at home during the COVID-19 crisis are the inspiration behind a free informational webinar being hosted next week by expert faculty in the psychology and applied behavior analysis programs at Salve Regina University.

The webinar, “Caring for Children with Developmental Disabilities During the COVID-19 Crisis,” will be presented on Thursday, April 30 at 3 p.m. Registration is required for the free program, hosted by Salve’s office of graduate studies and continuing education, at salve.edu/grad-infosession.

The program will be moderated by Paula J. Martasian, Ph.D., Salve Regina’s Psychology Department Chair, and will feature Cody Morris, Ph.D., BCBA-D, LBA, graduate program director for Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA).

Morris will review evidence-based strategies for preventing and reducing challenging behavior, and will describe a method of supporting those strategies through distance delivery. He discussion is designed to benefit both professionals and parents by providing information about the resources available that target parent-child interactions in relation to challenging behavior.

Applied Behavior Analysis is an evidence-based approach to supporting adaptive behaviors and reducing maladaptive behaviors. Best known as a treatment for children with autism, it is one of the fastest-growing professional areas in psychology.

Salve Regina’s ABA programs produce professionals ready to enter a robust workforce and fill the need for board-certified behavior analysts in a variety of settings. Prospective graduate students interested in pursuing the master’s degree in ABA are also invited to attend in order to gain insight into this important field and to hear from faculty.

More information about Salve Regina’s graduate program can be found at salve.edu/grad, and questions may be directed to graduate_studies@salve.edu.