Some good news for kids – the Easter Bunny is scheduled to hop through Newport on Saturday, April 11th. With the help of Newport Recreation and Newport Police Department, the bunny will try to drive through every neighborhood in the city for a quick visit, but will be following social distancing guidelines. The Easter Bunny will remain at his truck at all times and any families coming out to catch a glimpse should follow social distancing guidelines as well.

See the Bunny Trail with approximate times at Newport Recreation’s Facebook post and follow their page for updates.