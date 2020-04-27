The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) and the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank (RIIB) today awarded $4.7 million in matching grants to 15 municipalities for wastewater treatment facility resilience projects. T

The grants being awarded today include:

Barrington/Warren (Joint Application), $130,000

Acquire emergency generators for use within their respective collection systems, which will help these communities maintain sewer conveyance during power outages

Bristol: Ferry Road Pump Station Improvements, $155,000

Protect components of the Ferry Road pump station from flooding and install standby power systems in the event of area power outages

Bristol: Fortifying Emergency Pumping Capabilities, $87,500

Acquire mobile bypass pumping systems for deployment when collection system elements sustain damage

Bristol: Compost Facility Generator, $216,500

Acquire and install an emergency generator to ensure continued sludge treatment operations during area-wide power outages

Burrillville: Oakland Pump Station Resiliency Improvements, $245,000

Various upgrades and flood-proofing projects to protect the Oakland pumping station from the effects of high flows and flooding

Cranston: Hardening Various Pump Stations, $50,000

Install flood-protection upgrades to the Youlden, Worthington, and Pontiac pumping stations, all of which experienced flooding in the 2010 floods

East Greenwich: WWTF Hardening & Relocation Projects, $191,305

Pumping station and treatment plant upgrades to protect key systems from flooding

East Providence: Silver Street Pump Station Floodproofing, $25,000

Upgrade the Silver Street pumping station and relocate a generator fuel tank for protection from flooding

Narragansett: Outfall Restoration, $625,000

Upgrade the Scarborough wastewater facilities outfall to better protect it from forces of more intense coastal storms

New Shoreham: Ocean Avenue Pump Stations #1 & #2 Flood Protection, $229,550

Upgrade two of New Shoreham’s sewage pumping stations and electrical components for protection from flooding

Newport: Long Wharf Pump Station Flood Protection, $248,500

Upgrade the city’s largest sewage pumping station and its electrical components for protection from flooding

Quonset Development Corporation (HDC): Various Hardening/Redundancy Projects, $245,000

Improvements enabling the QDC to handle high flows and protect vulnerable components of Quonset Point’s sewage collection system and mobile pumping and bypass systems, strengthen a compromised sewer line main, and provide additional pumping capacity

Smithfield: WWTF Grit Removal System, $475,000

Construct a grit-removal system to protect the wastewater treatment facility from sand and other inorganics commonly associated with elevated collection system flows, most especially during intense rainfalls

South Kingstown: Middlebridge Pump Station Hardening, $19,475

Upgrades to protect the Middlebridge pumping station from flooding due to coastal storm surge events

Warren: Wood Street Pump Station Resiliency Improvements $250,000

Install flood-proof pumps and elevate/improve electrical and piping components to protect the station from storm-related flooding

Westerly: New Canal Street Pump Station Flood Retaining Wall, $249,550

Construct a flood barrier to protect the New Canal Street pumping station during periods of area flooding

Westerly: Vortex Grit Chamber Redundancy, $1,026,948

Improvements to the Westerly Wastewater Treatment Facility headworks to improve hydraulic capacity and grit removal

Woonsocket: WWTF Building Hardening, $40,500

Improvements to protect structures within Woonsocket’s wastewater treatment plant from flood waters from the Blackstone River

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov.