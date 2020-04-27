The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) and the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank (RIIB) today awarded $4.7 million in matching grants to 15 municipalities for wastewater treatment facility resilience projects. T
The grants being awarded today include:
Barrington/Warren (Joint Application), $130,000
Acquire emergency generators for use within their respective collection systems, which will help these communities maintain sewer conveyance during power outages
Bristol: Ferry Road Pump Station Improvements, $155,000
Protect components of the Ferry Road pump station from flooding and install standby power systems in the event of area power outages
Bristol: Fortifying Emergency Pumping Capabilities, $87,500
Acquire mobile bypass pumping systems for deployment when collection system elements sustain damage
Bristol: Compost Facility Generator, $216,500
Acquire and install an emergency generator to ensure continued sludge treatment operations during area-wide power outages
Burrillville: Oakland Pump Station Resiliency Improvements, $245,000
Various upgrades and flood-proofing projects to protect the Oakland pumping station from the effects of high flows and flooding
Cranston: Hardening Various Pump Stations, $50,000
Install flood-protection upgrades to the Youlden, Worthington, and Pontiac pumping stations, all of which experienced flooding in the 2010 floods
East Greenwich: WWTF Hardening & Relocation Projects, $191,305
Pumping station and treatment plant upgrades to protect key systems from flooding
East Providence: Silver Street Pump Station Floodproofing, $25,000
Upgrade the Silver Street pumping station and relocate a generator fuel tank for protection from flooding
Narragansett: Outfall Restoration, $625,000
Upgrade the Scarborough wastewater facilities outfall to better protect it from forces of more intense coastal storms
New Shoreham: Ocean Avenue Pump Stations #1 & #2 Flood Protection, $229,550
Upgrade two of New Shoreham’s sewage pumping stations and electrical components for protection from flooding
Newport: Long Wharf Pump Station Flood Protection, $248,500
Upgrade the city’s largest sewage pumping station and its electrical components for protection from flooding
Quonset Development Corporation (HDC): Various Hardening/Redundancy Projects, $245,000
Improvements enabling the QDC to handle high flows and protect vulnerable components of Quonset Point’s sewage collection system and mobile pumping and bypass systems, strengthen a compromised sewer line main, and provide additional pumping capacity
Smithfield: WWTF Grit Removal System, $475,000
Construct a grit-removal system to protect the wastewater treatment facility from sand and other inorganics commonly associated with elevated collection system flows, most especially during intense rainfalls
South Kingstown: Middlebridge Pump Station Hardening, $19,475
Upgrades to protect the Middlebridge pumping station from flooding due to coastal storm surge events
Warren: Wood Street Pump Station Resiliency Improvements $250,000
Install flood-proof pumps and elevate/improve electrical and piping components to protect the station from storm-related flooding
Westerly: New Canal Street Pump Station Flood Retaining Wall, $249,550
Construct a flood barrier to protect the New Canal Street pumping station during periods of area flooding
Westerly: Vortex Grit Chamber Redundancy, $1,026,948
Improvements to the Westerly Wastewater Treatment Facility headworks to improve hydraulic capacity and grit removal
Woonsocket: WWTF Building Hardening, $40,500
Improvements to protect structures within Woonsocket’s wastewater treatment plant from flood waters from the Blackstone River
