In light of recent events, JPT Film & Event Center and The Public’s Radio has announced that “An Evening with David Sedaris” has been rescheduled from Monday, April 13th to Wednesday, December 9th at 7:30 pm and Thursday, December 10th at 7:30 pm.

The author of the previous bestsellers Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day , Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim , and regular National Public Radio contributor will now be appearing for two nights, following the

release of his newest book & New York Times #1 Best Seller, Calypso.

This is a unique opportunity to see the best-selling humorist in an intimate setting. As always, Sedaris will be offering a selection of all-new readings and recollections, as well as a Q&A session and book signing.



All seats at JPT Film & Event Center are reserved, and range in price from $65-75 and are subject to additional taxes and fees. All previous tickets purchased will be honored for the December 9 and 10 performances. Tickets are on sale now at www.DavidSedarisOnTour.com