The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) released today a searchable database and interactive map of multifamily rental properties covered under the CARES Act to help renters learn whether they are protected from eviction.

According to the database there are several multifamily properties in Newport and acorrs Rhode Island subject to the federal eviction moratorium.

The CARES Act, passed on March 25, included 120-day federal eviction moratoriums for tenants in federally supported properties. The federal moratoriums protect renters from eviction if they live in properties that are federally insured, securitized or funded, but the country’s complicated housing finance system makes it difficult for renters to know if they are protected, and some landlords are continuing to evict despite the moratoriums.

NLIHC’s searchable database and map allows some renters to identify if their home is covered by the CARES Act eviction moratoriums. These new tools contain data on millions of apartments in multifamily housing insured by the Federal Housing Administration or securitized by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, and millions more supported by the Low Income Housing Tax Credit, HUD, and/or USDA programs. The database and map are not comprehensive; they do not include data on single-family rental homes of one to four units that are also protected under the CARES Act. When NLIHC obtains this additional data, we will update the tools.

“The eviction moratoriums in the CARES Act are an important protection for some renters, and these new tools will equip renters and their allies with the information they need to fight unlawful evictions,” said Diane Yentel NLIHC president and CEO. “But Congress must do more. Many renters are still not covered by the national moratoriums and remain at risk of losing their home during the pandemic. The next COVID-19 spending package should include a uniform national moratorium on evictions and $100 billion in rental assistance to preserve affordable housing and prevent low-income renters from falling off a financial cliff when the moratoria are lifted.”

To review the searchable database and interactive map, go to: https://nlihc.org/federal-moratorium

About NLIHC: Established in 1974 by Cushing N. Dolbeare, the National Low Income Housing Coalition is dedicated solely to achieving socially just public policy that ensure people with the lowest income in the United States have affordable and decent homes.