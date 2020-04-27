by John Hirschboeck, Daffodillion Project Director
With only a short time before Newport’s daffodil blooms fade, Daffodillion and the City of Newport are inviting residents to hand-cut daffodil flowers for themselves or their loved ones to enjoy and to then support those in need during the pandemic.
The attached map indicates public areas where thousands of daffodils are now available for “harvesting.” Walk or bike to these areas with a pair of your own sharp scissors. Maintain safe distances, wear a mask and…
Cut the fleshy stem as close to the base of the leaves as possible. Cut only the stalk and flower — “leave the leaves” so the blooms can return next year.
Take a picture with your daffodil bouquet (wearing your mask) and post on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/daffodillion/
In return for the bouquet of flowers, Daffodillion is requesting a donation to one of three charities in critical need of support during the pandemic:
· Rhode Island Community for the Homeless
A Daffy Pin for your Donation
In appreciation for a donation, receive a Daffodil Pin (normally $5) found in a yellow hat hanging on a daffodil wreath on the big tree in front of 410 Gibbs in Newport, four houses in from Memorial Blvd. on the east side of the street. Each pin is polybagged for safety.
COMPLETE DETAILS OF THE PROGRAM CAN BE FOUND ON THE
DAFFODILLION NEWPORT FACEBOOK PAGE
Stay safe, enjoy and contribute – Brighter Days AheadDaffodils-for-Brighter-Days-1
Join us: This story is made possible and free to all (no paywall) with the help of What’s Up Newp Supporters. If you’d like to support more content like this, become a What’s Up Newp Supporter.
What’s Up Newp is proud to be your locally owned, independent news and information source for Newport County, Rhode Island, and beyond.