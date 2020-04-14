Due to the ongoing challenges and health concerns associated with COVID-19, the CVS Health Charity Classic today announced the public event series will not take place as scheduled June 18-22, 2020 at Newport Country Club. This includes the CRAVE RI food festival and the Pepsi Pro-Am and Charity Classic, according to a statement released from the event.

“The CVS Health Charity Classic is one of our community’s largest summer gatherings and our hope is to determine the best way to keep that sense of community while respecting current social distancing safety guidelines. This will include exploring holding virtual and re-scheduled events,” the statement says.

Earlier this month the U.S. Senior Open, slated for the following week at Newport Country Club, was also canceled.

The CVS Health Charity Classic remains committed to supporting its Southern New England non-profit partners, and continues to identify opportunities to support those organizations in 2020.

Since its inception, the CVS Health Charity Classic since it has donated more than $23 million for Southern New England non-profit organizations that provide vital funding to a range of programs serving children and families.