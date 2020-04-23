Recognizing that students will remain home to finish out the school year, Cox Communications today announced that it has extended free Connect2Compete service, the company’s low-cost internet offer for families with a K-12 student at home until July 15.

Remote service support is also extended to ensure ease of implementation while students continue to learn at home during the Coronavirus pandemic. Customers that sign up between March 13 and May 15 are eligible for this offer and will receive free service until July 15.

“Distance learning is critical during this time and Cox wants to ensure digital equity so that all kids have the ability to learn and advance from home,” said Pat Esser, president and chief executive officer of Cox Communications in a statement. “By extending Connect2Compete to July 15, we keep kids connected to their studies through the end of the school year, and account for additional virtual learning that may be required into the summer.”

Cox temporarily doubled download speeds for its Connect2Compete customers from 25 to 50 Mbps in mid-March. This increase will also continue through July 15.

- Advertisement -

A summary of the latest enhancements to Cox’s Connect2Compete program include:

Limited time, free Connect2Compete service until July 15 th for customers who apply by May 15th, $9.95 thereafter

for customers who apply by May 15th, $9.95 thereafter Until July 15, 2020, Cox is providing phone and remote desktop support through Cox Complete Care at no charge to provide peace of mind and ease for technology needs

Easy referral for discounted, refurbished equipment through PCs for People

Increased internet download speeds from 25 to 50 Mbps through July 15

A Learn from Home toolkit for schools, including instructions on how to fast-track eligible students without internet access, can be found at cox.com/connect2compete

Cox continues to explore partnerships with top educational development organizations to provide content for Connect2Compete families this summer to keep them engaged and ready for the next school year. New programs and content will be found soon on The Cox Digital Academy, an extension of the Connect2Compete program that better equips children and parents to maximize the power of those connections with online tools.

The Cox Connect2Compete program is available to families who:

have at least one child that is a K-12 student at home

participate in one of these government subsidies programs: The National School Lunch Program, SNAP, TANF or Public Housing

are not a current Cox Internet customer

There are no deposits or annual contracts with Connect2Compete, and self-installation with in-home Wi-Fi equipment is included at no additional charge.

Families can qualify for Connect2Compete by visiting www.cox.com/c2c.

For more information on Cox’s coronavirus relief efforts, visit cox.com.