Today’s press conference will be an opportunity for the Governor to take questions directly from Rhode Island’s kids. More than 13,000 students across the state submitted questions, and a selection of those questions will be read to the Governor by the First Gentleman. “We know this is a scary time for everyone – and in particular for kids – and the Governor wanted to take this opportunity to speak directly to kids across the state,” Audrey Lucas, Deputy Communications Director writes..

The press conference will be aired live at 1 pm and streamed on the Governor’s Facebook page. What’s Up Newp will also carry it here at that time.

The Department of Health will be sending an update shortly on today’s new case numbers. There are no new policy announcements or initiatives at this time. The Governor will be back to her regularly scheduled daily press briefings at 1PM tomorrow.