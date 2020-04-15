All across this great nation there are local, independent online news publishers, like us, who are working 24/7 these days to bring their readers and neighbors the latest COVID-19 news and information.

Many of those publishers are fellow members of LION Publishers, the nation’s only journalism association dedicated to supporting local independent online news publishers. There are approximately 300 members spanning the U.S. and Canada.

Inspired by a roundup that fellow LION Publisher Magnolia Reporter has been publishing, What’s Up Newp hopes to join them in highlighting some of the news stories happening across the country by our fellow LION members. Most likely you won’t see these stories or reporting anywhere else.

Here are some highlights from April 15th. Be sure to click on their links to read more.

- Advertisement -

In Nevada, CarsonNow reports that Lakeside Inn and Casino at Lake Tahoe closes permanently due to pandemic crisis.

In New York, RiverheadLocal reports and has video of how a crowd of healthcare workers, friends and family cheered on Rick Horton of Cutchogue, PBMC’s second ventilator patient to be discharged after recovering from COVID-19, as he left the hospital today.

In Vermont, VTDigger is reporting how Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman is calling for new guidance to reopen farmers markets in the state.

In Kansas, Shawnee Mission Post reports that they’ve started random COVID-19 testing and First round of results from JoCo random sample finds 9 positives among 330 tests processed

In Hawaii, Honolulu Civil Beat reports that researchers are taking advantage of an unprecedented absence of visitors to Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve to study the impact of humans on the county park’s diverse marine life, such as coral reefs and the hundreds of species of fluorescent-colored fish that depend on them.

In Ontario, Sootoday.com reports wildlife is expected to boom as humans stay home: Experts say that if air quality improves, native plant survival improves, which in turn improves the insect and bird populations

In Michigan, Deadline Detroit reports protesters circled the Michigan capitol to push for eased restrictions.

In Washington, My Edmonds News reports Ferries also making a ‘joyful noise’ nightly to honor COVID-19 front-line workers

In South Dakota, Siouz Falls.Business reports that Avera Health has joined a national coalition led by Mayo Clinic to test the effectiveness of convalescent plasma as a therapy for COVID-19 patients.

In Maryland, NottinghamMD.com reports Governor Larry Hogan has signed an executive order requiring that citizens and employees wear masks or face coverings inside of all retail establishments.

Staying in Maryland, NottinghamMD.com reports Baltimore County Public Schools has announced that, beginning Wednesday, April 15, BCPS-TV will air teacher-produced instructional content every Wednesday through Friday.

In Wyoming, Oil City News reports Wyoming Game and Fish have suspended the sale of nonresident fishing licenses.

In Texas, the Texas Tribune reports a state district judge said he will move forward with an order easing restrictions for voting by mail in Texas in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ruling is almost certain to be appealed by the state.