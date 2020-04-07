Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH, the Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH), today made several announcements today about the state’s response to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Today the Governor announced that she plans to extend the following executive orders until May 8th:

Gatherings: All gatherings of more than five people are prohibited.

Restaurant dine-in: Restaurants, bars and cafes will be closed to dine-in service. They will be allowed to sell wine and beer with take-out orders.

Business closures: Public recreation and entertainment businesses (e.g., theaters, cinemas, bowling alleys, museums, zoos, etc.) as well as all close-contact businesses (e.g., hair salons, nail salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors, gyms, yoga studios, etc.) will remain closed.

Travel: Anyone returning to Rhode Island from domestic or international travel by any mode of transportation must self-quarantine for 14 days.

Open Meetings Act: The Governor has suspended the provision of the Open Meetings Act that prohibits meetings taking place by phone or video conferencing. All meetings must still allow for public access.

Telehealth: Health insurers must cover telemedicine for primary care, specialty care and mental and behavioral health care.

Gun Permits: In keeping with a request from the Rhode Island Police Chiefs’ Association, the Governor has extended the time period that law enforcement has to complete a background for a gun permit from seven days to 30 days.

Several other closures will extend indefinitely:

The Rhode Island State House is closed to visitors.

Nursing homes, hospitals, and the ACI are not allowing visitors.

State parks and beaches are closed.

All state-based customer services (for example, services from the Rhode Island Department of Human Services, the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training, and Health Source RI) – will remain online only.

The DMV is open by appointment only. All road tests are suspended indefinitely.

Casinos are closed.

In addition, the Governor signed an executive order ensuring that hospitals provide data to the state regarding supplies, patients being treated for COVID-19, and testing. This order ensures the state will have the most accurate information available as it seeks to procure additional supplies to respond to this crisis. The Governor noted that hospitals have been great partners throughout this response and have already been providing data to RIDOH regularly.

Finally, the Governor also urged Rhode Islanders to sign up for a free account on www.NextDoor.com. On their platform, Rhode Islanders can offer help to their neighbors or request help for things like grocery shopping and dog walking.

COVID-19 Data Update

Dr. Alexander-Scott announced today that Rhode Island has 147 new cases of COVID-19. This brings Rhode Island’s count to 1,229. RIDOH also announced three additional COVID-19 associated fatalities. Two people were in their 70s and one person was in their 90s. All three were nursing home residents. Rhode Island’s number of COVID-19 associated fatalities is now 30. A full data summary for Rhode Island is posted online.

Rhode Island Numbers

Last Update: 4/7/2020

Number of Rhode Island COVID-19 positive cases (cumulative): 1,229 Number of people who have had negative test results (cumulative): 9,077 Number of Rhode Island COVID-19 patients who are currently hospitalized 123 Number of Rhode Island COVID-19 patients who are currently in an intensive care unit (ICU) 40 Number of Rhode Island COVID-19 associated fatalities (cumulative) 30

Date New Positive Cases Total Positive Cases 3/1/2020 1 1 3/2/2020 0 1 3/3/2020 1 2 3/4/2020 0 2 3/5/2020 0 2 3/6/2020 1 3 3/7/2020 0 3 3/8/2020 0 3 3/9/2020 0 3 3/10/2020 2 5 3/11/2020 0 5 3/12/2020 0 5 3/13/2020 9 14 3/14/2020 6 20 3/15/2020 0 20 3/16/2020 1 21 3/17/2020 2 23 3/18/2020 10 33 3/19/2020 11 44 3/20/2020 10 54 3/21/2020 12 66 3/22/2020 17 83 3/23/2020 23 106 3/24/2020 18 124 3/25/2020 8 132 3/26/2020 33 165 3/27/2020 38 203 3/28/2020 36 239 3/29/2020 55 294 3/30/2020 108 402 3/31/2020 87 489 4/1/2020 77 566 4/2/2020 91 657 4/3/2020 52 709 4/4/2020 97 806 4/5/2020 116 922 4/6/2020 160 1,082 4/7/2020 147 1,229

3/25/2020 15 3/26/2020 23 3/27/2020 28 3/28/2020 29 3/29/2020 35 3/30/2020 41 3/31/2020 59 4/1/2020 60 4/2/2020 72 4/3/2020 77 4/4/2020 93 4/5/2020 103 4/6/2020 109 4/7/2020 123

Age data last updated 4/7/2020

Age Group Rhode Island COVID-19 patients by age: 0-9 10-19 23 20-29 132 30-39 170 40-49 165 50-59 240 60-69 196 70-79 115 80-89 82 90-99 49 100+

Note: Zero in an age category indicates either zero patients or less than five patients.

Sex data last updated 4/7/2020

Sex Rhode Island COVID-19 patients by sex Female 632 Male 532

City/Town data last updated 4/6/2020

City/Town Rhode Island COVID-19 patients by city/town of residence Barrington 15 Bristol 14 Burrillville 16 Central Falls 15 Charlestown <5 Coventry 37 Cranston 90 Cumberland 34 East Greenwich 5 East Providence 41 Exeter <5 Foster <5 Glocester <5 Hopkinton <5 Jamestown 5 Johnston 21 Lincoln 13 Little Compton <5 Middletown 11 Narragansett 8 New Shoreham <5 Newport 14 North Kingstown 32 North Providence 84 North Smithfield 5 Pawtucket 133 Portsmouth 13 Providence 217 Richmond 0 Scituate 5 Smithfield 19 South Kingstown 20 Tiverton 12 Warren <5 Warwick 54 West Greenwich <5 West Warwick 28 Westerly 16 Woonsocket 20

Note: There may be slight discrepancies between the statewide total and the data at the city and town level because additional time is sometimes needed to identify the permanent place of residence of some COVID-19 patients.

Key messages for the public