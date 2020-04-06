Governor Raimondo Announces COVID-19 Testing Partnership with CVS Health

Governor Gina M. Raimondo announced today that Rhode Island has entered into a partnership with CVS Health to make free, rapid COVID-19 tests available to Rhode Islanders, doubling the state’s testing capacity. Tests using the new Abbott ID NOW system will be provided by-appointment at a new drive-through testing site at Twin River Casino in Lincoln. This testing site will be able to perform approximately 1,000 tests per day.

Rhode Island and Georgia are the only two states in the country to be launching this new partnership today. Healthcare providers from MinuteClinic, CVS’s retail medical clinic, are overseeing the testing. Rhode Islanders who have symptoms of COVID-19 can sign up for a test at www.cvs.com.

The symptoms of COVID-19 include any of the following: fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches (myalgias), chills, runny nose or stuffy nose, sore throat, headache, or diarrhea.

As Rhode Island has ramped up its testing capacity, Governor Raimondo announced last week that tests are now available for all Rhode Islanders who are experiencing symptoms. COVID-19 testing had previously been limited to certain populations who are more vulnerable to complications from COVID-19 and to Rhode Island’s critical infrastructure workforce.

Separate from testing through CVS Health at Twin River Casino, Rhode Islanders who have symptoms can still call their healthcare providers to coordinate testing for COVID-19. People can also call urgent care centers. A number of urgent care centers and primary care providers in Rhode Island have set up separate areas that serve as Respiratory Clinics, meaning they are specifically evaluating patients suspected of having COVID-19. While these Respiratory Clinics are in specific areas just for those patients, urgent care centers are still open to see patients who need other services in their usual locations. Additional information about testing in Rhode Island is available at: www.health.ri.gov/covid/testing

COVID-19 Data Update

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) announced today that Rhode Island has 160 new cases of COVID-19. This brings Rhode Island’s count to 1,082. RIDOH also announced two additional COVID-19 associated fatalities. These people were in their 80s and their 90s. Both people were nursing home residents. Rhode Island’s number of COVID-19 associated fatalities is now 27. A full data summary for Rhode Island is posted online.

Rhode Island Numbers

Last Update: 4/6/2020

Number of Rhode Island COVID-19 positive cases (cumulative): 1,082 Number of people who have had negative test results (cumulative): 7,399 Number of Rhode Island COVID-19 patients who are currently hospitalized 109 Number of Rhode Island COVID-19 patients who are currently in an intensive care unit (ICU) 37 Number of Rhode Island COVID-19 associated fatalities (cumulative) 27

Rhode Island COVID-19 Positive PatientsNew Positive CasesTotal Positive Cases3/1/204/1/203/3/203/5/203/7/203/9/203/11/203/13/203/15/203/17/203/19/203/21/203/23/203/25/203/27/203/29/204/4/204/6/20020040060080010001200# postive patients

Date New Positive Cases Total Positive Cases 3/1/2020 1 1 3/2/2020 0 1 3/3/2020 1 2 3/4/2020 0 2 3/5/2020 0 2 3/6/2020 1 3 3/7/2020 0 3 3/8/2020 0 3 3/9/2020 0 3 3/10/2020 2 5 3/11/2020 0 5 3/12/2020 0 5 3/13/2020 9 14 3/14/2020 6 20 3/15/2020 0 20 3/16/2020 1 21 3/17/2020 2 23 3/18/2020 10 33 3/19/2020 11 44 3/20/2020 10 54 3/21/2020 12 66 3/22/2020 17 83 3/23/2020 23 106 3/24/2020 18 124 3/25/2020 8 132 3/26/2020 33 165 3/27/2020 38 203 3/28/2020 36 239 3/29/2020 55 294 3/30/2020 108 402 3/31/2020 87 489 4/1/2020 77 566 4/2/2020 91 657 4/3/2020 52 709 4/4/2020 97 806 4/5/2020 116 922 4/6/2020 160 1,082

Age data last updated 4/6/2020

Rhode Island COVID-19 Patients by Age0-910-1920-2930-3940-4950-5960-6970-7980-8990-99100+050100150200250Age Groupnumber of patients

Age Group Rhode Island COVID-19 patients by age: 0-9 10-19 19 20-29 123 30-39 153 40-49 146 50-59 202 60-69 172 70-79 100 80-89 65 90-99 41 100+

Note: Zero in an age category indicates either zero patients or less than five patients.

Sex data last updated 4/5/2020

Rhode Island COVID-19 Patients by SexFemaleMale0100200300400500600number of patients

Sex Rhode Island COVID-19 patients by sex Female 537 Male 477

City/Town data last updated 4/6/2020

City/Town Rhode Island COVID-19 patients by city/town of residence Barrington 15 Bristol 11 Burrillville 12 Central Falls 15 Charlestown <5 Coventry 26 Cranston 78 Cumberland 32 East Greenwich 5 East Providence 34 Exeter <5 Foster <5 Glocester <5 Hopkinton <5 Jamestown 5 Johnston 17 Lincoln 12 Little Compton <5 Middletown 10 Narragansett 5 New Shoreham <5 Newport 14 North Kingstown 28 North Providence 77 North Smithfield 5 Pawtucket 126 Portsmouth 12 Providence 178 Richmond 0 Scituate 5 Smithfield 16 South Kingstown 20 Tiverton 10 Warren <5 Warwick 48 West Greenwich <5 West Warwick 25 Westerly 13 Woonsocket 13

Note: There may be slight discrepancies between the statewide total and the data at the city and town level because additional time is sometimes needed to identify the permanent place of residence of some COVID-19 patients.

Key messages for the public

Anyone who is sick should stay home and self-isolate (unless going out for testing or healthcare).

The people who live with that person and who have been in direct close contact with that person should self-quarantine for 14 days. Direct close contact means being within approximately 6 feet of a person for a prolonged period.

Help is available for people living in quarantine or isolation due to COVID-19. Visit www.RIDelivers.com for connections to groceries, home supplies, restaurants, and mutual aid groups. People can also call 2-1-1.

Groups of more than five people should not be gathering. Always avoid close personal contact with other people in public.

Healthcare workers should not be going to work if they are sick (even with mild symptoms).

People who think they have COVID-19 should call their healthcare provider. Do not go directly to a healthcare facility without first calling a healthcare provider (unless you are experiencing a medical emergency).

People with general, non-medical questions about COVID-19 can visit www.health.ri.gov/covid, write to RIDOH.COVID19Questions@health.ri.gov, or call 401-222-8022. This is the COVID-19 Hotline that RIDOH has available to the public.

Everyone can help stop the spread of viruses in Rhode Island.