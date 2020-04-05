Governor Gina M. Raimondo provided an update today on Rhode Island’s response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis. While reiterating the importance of social distancing in big box retail stores, she asked that Rhode Islanders who see individuals or businesses failing to comply report their concerns to the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation.
COVID-19 Data Update
The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) announced today that Rhode Island has 116 new cases of COVID-19. This brings Rhode Island’s count to 922. RIDOH also announced eight additional COVID-19 associated fatalities. These people ranged in age from their 60s to their 90s. Of these eight people, seven were nursing home residents. Rhode Island’s number of COVID-19 associated fatalities is now 25. A full data summary for Rhode Island is posted online.
Last Update: 4/5/2020
Number of Rhode Island COVID-19 positive cases:
922
Number of people who had negative test results:
7,181
Number of Rhode Island COVID-19 patients who are currently hospitalized
103
Number of Rhode Island COVID-19 patients who are currently in an intensive care unit (ICU)
33
Number of Rhode Island COVID-19 associated fatalities
25
Date
New Positive Cases
Total Positive Cases
3/1/2020
1
1
3/2/2020
0
1
3/3/2020
1
2
3/4/2020
0
2
3/5/2020
0
2
3/6/2020
1
3
3/7/2020
0
3
3/8/2020
0
3
3/9/2020
0
3
3/10/2020
2
5
3/11/2020
0
5
3/12/2020
0
5
3/13/2020
9
14
3/14/2020
6
20
3/15/2020
0
20
3/16/2020
1
21
3/17/2020
2
23
3/18/2020
10
33
3/19/2020
11
44
3/20/2020
10
54
3/21/2020
12
66
3/22/2020
17
83
3/23/2020
23
106
3/24/2020
18
124
3/25/2020
8
132
3/26/2020
33
165
3/27/2020
38
203
3/28/2020
36
239
3/29/2020
55
294
3/30/2020
108
402
3/31/2020
87
489
4/1/2020
77
566
4/2/2020
91
657
4/3/2020
52
709
4/4/2020
97
806
4/5/2020
116
922
Age data last updated 4/5/2020
Age Group
Rhode Island COVID-19 patients by age:
0-9
10-19
13
20-29
104
30-39
136
40-49
123
50-59
176
60-69
150
70-79
86
80-89
56
90-99
33
100+
Note: Zero in an age category indicates either zero patients or less than five patients.
Sex data last updated 4/4/2020
Sex
Rhode Island COVID-19 patients by sex
Female
395
Male
341
City/Town data last updated 4/4/2020
City/Town
Rhode Island COVID-19 patients by city/town of residence
Barrington
13
Bristol
10
Burrillville
11
Central Falls
12
Charlestown
<5
Coventry
23
Cranston
64
Cumberland
25
East Greenwich
<5
East Providence
24
Exeter
<5
Foster
<5
Glocester
<5
Hopkinton
<5
Jamestown
<5
Johnston
11
Lincoln
12
Little Compton
<5
Middletown
9
Narragansett
<5
New Shoreham
<5
Newport
13
North Kingstown
15
North Providence
68
North Smithfield
<5
Pawtucket
99
Portsmouth
8
Providence
136
Richmond
0
Scituate
<5
Smithfield
13
South Kingstown
19
Tiverton
7
Warren
<5
Warwick
37
West Greenwich
<5
West Warwick
20
Westerly
9
Woonsocket
12
Note: There may be slight discrepancies between the statewide total and the data at the city and town level because additional time is sometimes needed to identify the permanent place of residence of some COVID-19 patients.
Key messages for the public
Anyone who is sick should stay home and self-isolate (unless going out for testing or healthcare).
The people who live with that person and who have been in direct close contact with that person should self-quarantine for 14 days. Direct close contact means being within approximately 6 feet of a person for a prolonged period.
Help is available for people living in quarantine or isolation due to COVID-19. Visit www.RIDelivers.com for connections to groceries, home supplies, restaurants, and mutual aid groups. People can also call 2-1-1.
Groups of more than five people should not be gathering. Always avoid close personal contact with other people in public.
Healthcare workers should not be going to work if they are sick (even with mild symptoms).
People who think they have COVID-19 should call their healthcare provider. Do not go directly to a healthcare facility without first calling a healthcare provider (unless you are experiencing a medical emergency).