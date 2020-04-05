Governor Gina M. Raimondo provided an update today on Rhode Island’s response to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis. While reiterating the importance of social distancing in big box retail stores, she asked that Rhode Islanders who see individuals or businesses failing to comply report their concerns to the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation.

COVID-19 Data Update

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) announced today that Rhode Island has 116 new cases of COVID-19. This brings Rhode Island’s count to 922. RIDOH also announced eight additional COVID-19 associated fatalities. These people ranged in age from their 60s to their 90s. Of these eight people, seven were nursing home residents. Rhode Island’s number of COVID-19 associated fatalities is now 25. A full data summary for Rhode Island is posted online.

Last Update: 4/5/2020

Number of Rhode Island COVID-19 positive cases: 922 Number of people who had negative test results: 7,181 Number of Rhode Island COVID-19 patients who are currently hospitalized 103 Number of Rhode Island COVID-19 patients who are currently in an intensive care unit (ICU) 33 Number of Rhode Island COVID-19 associated fatalities 25

Date New Positive Cases Total Positive Cases 3/1/2020 1 1 3/2/2020 0 1 3/3/2020 1 2 3/4/2020 0 2 3/5/2020 0 2 3/6/2020 1 3 3/7/2020 0 3 3/8/2020 0 3 3/9/2020 0 3 3/10/2020 2 5 3/11/2020 0 5 3/12/2020 0 5 3/13/2020 9 14 3/14/2020 6 20 3/15/2020 0 20 3/16/2020 1 21 3/17/2020 2 23 3/18/2020 10 33 3/19/2020 11 44 3/20/2020 10 54 3/21/2020 12 66 3/22/2020 17 83 3/23/2020 23 106 3/24/2020 18 124 3/25/2020 8 132 3/26/2020 33 165 3/27/2020 38 203 3/28/2020 36 239 3/29/2020 55 294 3/30/2020 108 402 3/31/2020 87 489 4/1/2020 77 566 4/2/2020 91 657 4/3/2020 52 709 4/4/2020 97 806 4/5/2020 116 922

Age data last updated 4/5/2020

Age Group Rhode Island COVID-19 patients by age: 0-9 10-19 13 20-29 104 30-39 136 40-49 123 50-59 176 60-69 150 70-79 86 80-89 56 90-99 33 100+

- Advertisement -

Note: Zero in an age category indicates either zero patients or less than five patients.

Sex data last updated 4/4/2020

Sex Rhode Island COVID-19 patients by sex Female 395 Male 341

City/Town data last updated 4/4/2020

City/Town Rhode Island COVID-19 patients by city/town of residence Barrington 13 Bristol 10 Burrillville 11 Central Falls 12 Charlestown <5 Coventry 23 Cranston 64 Cumberland 25 East Greenwich <5 East Providence 24 Exeter <5 Foster <5 Glocester <5 Hopkinton <5 Jamestown <5 Johnston 11 Lincoln 12 Little Compton <5 Middletown 9 Narragansett <5 New Shoreham <5 Newport 13 North Kingstown 15 North Providence 68 North Smithfield <5 Pawtucket 99 Portsmouth 8 Providence 136 Richmond 0 Scituate <5 Smithfield 13 South Kingstown 19 Tiverton 7 Warren <5 Warwick 37 West Greenwich <5 West Warwick 20 Westerly 9 Woonsocket 12

Note: There may be slight discrepancies between the statewide total and the data at the city and town level because additional time is sometimes needed to identify the permanent place of residence of some COVID-19 patients.

Key messages for the public

Anyone who is sick should stay home and self-isolate (unless going out for testing or healthcare).

The people who live with that person and who have been in direct close contact with that person should self-quarantine for 14 days. Direct close contact means being within approximately 6 feet of a person for a prolonged period.

Help is available for people living in quarantine or isolation due to COVID-19. Visit www.RIDelivers.com for connections to groceries, home supplies, restaurants, and mutual aid groups. People can also call 2-1-1.

Groups of more than five people should not be gathering. Always avoid close personal contact with other people in public.

Healthcare workers should not be going to work if they are sick (even with mild symptoms).

People who think they have COVID-19 should call their healthcare provider. Do not go directly to a healthcare facility without first calling a healthcare provider (unless you are experiencing a medical emergency).

People with general, non-medical questions about COVID-19 can visit www.health.ri.gov/covid, write to RIDOH.COVID19Questions@health.ri.gov, or call 401-222-8022. This is the COVID-19 Hotline that RIDOH has available to the public.

Everyone can help stop the spread of viruses in Rhode Island.