Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH, the Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH), will provide updates about Rhode Island’s coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) response today at 2:30 pm.

What’s Up Newp will carry it live then, and provide updates, below as it happens.

The Latest Local Data

This story is developing, check back throughout the day for updates.