Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH, the Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH), provided updates about Rhode Island’s coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) response today at 2:30 pm.

Press Briefing

Updates From Press Briefing

Gov: Says if everyone continues to obey the stay at home order and the numbers stay stable, phase one of reopening the economy may begin on May 9th.

Gov: Says reopening will depend on various factors, including expanded testing for vulnerable populations. Says her team has a mountain of work to do on this.

Gov: In Phase I of reopening will be limited to 10 or fewer, Phase II will be 15 or fewer. Governor says that there can not be a Newport Jazz Festival or Newport Folk Festival this summer or large events. “If you are planning a large summer event with 100s of people, you can not do that in RI this summer. “Large summer events will not be allowed this summer.”, asks those to prepare alternative plans.

Gov: Says she may be able to use COVID relief funds to help tourism and hospitality industry.

Gov: Wedding in June and July will be capped at 50 people. She says limit may go up to 100 for August, but that’s not certain.

Director of Health: On 12 additional deaths – 1 in 50s, 1 in 60s, 3 in 70s, 4 in 80s, and 3 in 90s. 9 of the 12 deaths were in congregate settings.

The Latest Local Data

April 29: 8,247 positive cases, 269 currently hospitalized (80 in ICU, 55 on ventilator, 251 total fatalities.

Press Release

Governor, Dr. Alexander-Scott Provide Updates on State’s Response to COVID-19

Large events: While public health guidance around the exact number of people allowed to gather will change in the coming months, the Governor today made clear that it is highly unlikely that groups of more than 50 people will be able to gather at any point this summer. She recommended that anyone planning an event with more than 50 people through the summer cancel, postpone, or find a way to celebrate virtually instead.

HealthSourceRI: Tomorrow is the last day to sign up for coverage as part of HealthSourceRI’s special enrollment period. However, anyone who has recently gone through a “qualifying life event,” including losing a job, will always have a 60 day window from the date of the qualifying event in which they can seek new coverage. To learn more, go to HealthSourceRI.com.

COVID-19 Data Update

Rhode Island has 321 new cases of COVID-19. This brings Rhode Island’s count to 8,247. RIDOH also announced 12 additional COVID-19 associated fatalities. Rhode Island’s number of COVID-19 associated fatalities is now 251. A full data summary for Rhode Island is posted online.

Key messages for the public

Anyone who is sick should stay home and self-isolate (unless going out for testing or healthcare).

The people who live with that person and who have been in direct close contact with that person should self-quarantine for 14 days after the last day that that person was in isolation. Direct close contact means being within approximately 6 feet of a person for a prolonged period.

Help is available for people living in quarantine or isolation due to COVID-19. Visit www.RIDelivers.com [ridelivers.com] for connections to groceries, home supplies, restaurants, and mutual aid groups. People can also call 2-1-1.

When people are in public, they should wear a cloth face covering. A cloth face covering is a material that covers the nose and mouth. It could be sewn by hand or improvised from household items such as scarves, T-shirts, or bandanas.

Groups of more than five people should not be gathering. Always avoid close personal contact with other people in public.

Healthcare workers should not be going to work if they are sick (even with mild symptoms).

People who think they have COVID-19 should call their healthcare provider. Do not go directly to a healthcare facility without first calling a healthcare provider (unless you are experiencing a medical emergency).

People with general, non-medical questions about COVID-19 can visit www.health.ri.gov/covid, write to RIDOH.COVID19Questions@health.ri.gov, or call 401-222-8022. This is the COVID-19 Hotline that RIDOH has available to the public.

Everyone can help stop the spread of viruses in Rhode Island.

Get your flu shot, and make sure the people around you do the same.

Wash your hands often throughout the day. Use warm water and soap. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Cough or sneeze into your elbow.

Stay home and do not leave your house if you are sick, unless it is for emergency medical care.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth. Germs spread this way.

