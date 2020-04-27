Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH, the Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH), provided updates to reporters about Rhode Island’s coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) response today at 1 pm.

The Latest Data

April 27: 7,708 positive cases, 266 currently hospitalized (81 in ICU, 56 on ventilator), 233 new fatalities.

Video of Press Briefing

Updates from Press Briefing

Gov: On data – We are experiencing a favorable trend, where we are seeing a plateau.

Gov: Says last Monday she spoke to six key indicators that she believes we need to reach in order to reopen the economy (pictured below).

Gov: “We’re going to come out the other side stronger”.

Gov: “My goal is to stand here in two weeks from today (May 9th) telling you that I’m lifting the stay at home order. That’s not guaranteed.” gov. says if all hang in there for two weeks, we can enter phase one of reopening the economy.

Gov: “We’re in better shape than other states because we never stopped construction and manufacturing” Also in good shape because of access to testing and tracing.

Gov: Introduces Reopening RI = Outline of plans to reopen the state’s economy. https://www.reopeningri.com/

Phase I would ideally start on May 9th. Governor says her goal is so Rhode Islanders can begin to plan on what each phase will look like. Gov. emphasizes that it can change at any moment.

Gov: “If we see a spike, we will have to pull back”. Through all phases Rhode Islanders will have to maintain social distancing, wear masks.

Gov: At end of every week, Gov says she will give an update of where we are at in each phases and if any changes will have to be made.

You can expect approximately two weeks of “good” data between each phase.

What’s Up Newp Question: Gov, what does domestic travel, in and out of Rhode Island, look like in each phase? At what phase does 14-day quarantine order end for visitors? Gov. says that they are still working to figure out when travel restrictions/quarantine orders will be lifted. She says she’s working with other state leaders to come up with a cohesive plan, but the 14-day quarantine is likely to stay through phase 1, if not longer.

This story is developing and will be updated throughout the day.