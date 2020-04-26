Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH, the Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH), provided updates to reporters about Rhode Island’s coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) response today at 1 pm.

Video of Press Briefing

Updates from Press Briefing

Gov: Says one day of drop in data does not make a trend but it’s a sign of hope that increases not as great as prior days.

- Advertisement -

Gov: Waterfire will have a virtual exhibit called the “Beacon of Hope” that will represent those Rhode Islanders who have died from COVID-19. View at waterfire.org.

Gov: Mental Health Impact – Says pandemic is the roughest thing that many will live through. If you feel like you need help, reach out, she says. Gov. says the state has added resources, reminder that insurance companies have to cover tele-medicine. Help available at 414-LINK and for kids at 855-543-5465.

The Latest Local Data

April 26: 7,439 positive cases, 258 currently hospitalized (78 in ICU, 53 on ventilator), 226 total fatalities.

More from Governor, Department of Health (Press Release)

Coming soon

This story is developing and will be updated as it happens.