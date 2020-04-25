Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH, the Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH), provided updates to reporters about Rhode Island’s coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) response today at 1 pm.

What’s Up Newp will carry it for you live then below.

Video: Press Briefing

Standing by for the Governor…

- Advertisement -

The Latest Local Data

April 25: 7,129 positive cases, 263 currently hospitalized (77 in ICU, 52 on ventilator), 215 associated fatalities.

Updates From Press Briefing

Press Release

This story is developing and will be updated throughout the day.