Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH, the Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH), will provide updates to reporters about Rhode Island’s coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) response today at 2:30 pm.

What’s Up Newp will carry it life for you then below.

The Latest Data

April 24: 6,699 positive COVID-19 cases, 267 currently hospitalized (77 in ICU, 48 on ventilator), 202 COVID-19 associated fatalities.

- Advertisement -

Press Briefing

Updates from Press Breifing

Gov: Says unfortunately our cases continue to rise. Another 437 cases. Fifth consecutive day of increased cases. “We are not where we want to be but we are not flying up the curve the way were were”.

Gov: Reminds Rhode Islanders that Stay At Home order is in place until May 8th.

Gov: Testing is the key component of allowing us going back to work/school.

Gov: At this point, we’ve tested 4% of Rhode Island’s population. Although RI is a leader in per-capita testing, state has to do more and plans more mobile testing next week, especially at nursing homes.

Gov: Rhode Island has received a shipment of 20k antibody tests. These are finger prick tests. Says state has to validate the tests and then test a sample of randomly chosen people who have been infected. Says antibody tests don’t replace current testing for finding out who is positive. Gov. has created a testing and validating task force, but says it will be weeks, not days, before there are results on antibody testings.

Gov: Announces launch Congregate Care Workforce Stabilization Fund – Temporary pay increases for the next month to low wage, front line workers at eligible residential communities. Available for workers making $20 an hour or less. Starting next week employers can apply.

Gov: Starting tomorrow, National Guard to provide additional support to nursing homes, group homes and the like.

Gov: 20 financial institutions have pledged 90-day grace period for residential mortgage payments for those impacted by COVID-19 and won’t report to credit rating agencies. Opportunities include 90 day grace period for residential mortgage payments, no reporting on late payments to credit companies, 60 day moratorium on initiating foreclosures and evictions, and agreement to waive late fees.

Gov: $1.5 million in rental assistance will be available next Thursday for low-income Rhode Islanders. More details to come next week.

Gov: Congress has replenished Payroll Protection Program. Tells small businesses to call your bank right now if you need a loan. Go to CommerceRI.com for more information.

Gov: We need to get back in the business of allowing noncritical procedures. “We have to make sure hospital system financially stable”. Asking hospitals to provide plans on how and when to begin noncritical procedures, accounting for PPE, staffing, etc.

Gov: On Domestic Violence – has seen increase since pandemic began. Big increase in 911 calls for abuse in the home. Encourages people to reach to someone/resources if they need help during this challenging time.

Gov: Next Thursday at 11 am the federal delegation, Attorney General, and advocates will do a violence prevention Facebook town hall. Governor encourage all to tune in.

Rhode Island Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott: On 13 new fatalities – 2 in 50s, 1 in 60s, 5 in 70s, 3 in 80s, 2 in 90s.

Director: Data now available via zip code on Department of Health site. Of note – data is also available there on nursing homes now.

Gov: Says she will have more to say on Monday about reopening Rhode Island’s economy.

What’s Up Newp Question: Massachusetts Governor Baker announced today that he wouldn’t announce when anything was reopening until his state is past surge.Some of you have shared your concerns about visitors flocking to state if R.I. lifts Stay At Home Order/reopens economy first.Asked the Governor today on our press call if she, Governor Baker, and Governor Lamont were speaking often/trying to sync up lifting stay at home orders and reopening economy on same date.Gov. says MA, RI, and CT will likely all lift stay at home order & re-open economy on different dates. Right now MA is May 4th, CT is May 20th and RI is May 8th. Gov. says states are working together mostly on testing/resources.

Governor’s press briefing will take place tomorrow at 1 pm.

Press Release

To come…

This story is developing and will be updated throughout the day.