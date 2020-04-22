Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH, the Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH), will provide updates to reporters about Rhode Island’s coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) response today at 2:30 pm.

What's Up Newp will carry the video live here when it happens

The Latest Data

April 22: 5,841 positive COVID-19 cases, 270 currently hospitalized (71 in ICU, 44 on ventilator), 181 COVID-19 associated fatalities.

