Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH, the Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH), made several announcements today about the state’s response to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The Governor unveiled a new data dashboard on RIDOH’s website. The dashboard will be updated daily at noon. RI Havens: RIHavens.com is a new website that connects those in need of a safe space to quarantine with hotel rooms across the state offered at significantly discounted rates – some as low as $25 a night. The website is part of a wider effort to meet the basic needs of all Rhode Islanders in quarantine and isolation during this pandemic.

COVID-19 Data Update

Dr. Alexander-Scott announced today that Rhode Island has 278 new cases of COVID-19. This brings Rhode Island’s count to 3,529. RIDOH also announced seven additional COVID-19 associated fatalities. Four of these people were in their 80s; two of these people were in their 90s; and one of these people was older than 100. Of these seven people, six were nursing home residents. Rhode Island’s number of COVID-19 associated fatalities is now 87. A full data summary for Rhode Island is posted online.

Key messages for the public

Anyone who is sick should stay home and self-isolate (unless going out for testing or healthcare).

The people who live with that person and who have been in direct close contact with that person should self-quarantine for 14 days after the last day that that person was in isolation. Direct close contact means being within approximately 6 feet of a person for a prolonged period.

Help is available for people living in quarantine or isolation due to COVID-19. Visit www.RIDelivers.com for connections to groceries, home supplies, restaurants, and mutual aid groups. People can also call 2-1-1.

When people are in public, they should wear a cloth face covering. A cloth face covering is a material that covers the nose and mouth. It could be sewn by hand or improvised from household items such as scarves, T-shirts, or bandanas.

Groups of more than five people should not be gathering. Always avoid close personal contact with other people in public.

Healthcare workers should not be going to work if they are sick (even with mild symptoms).

People who think they have COVID-19 should call their healthcare provider. Do not go directly to a healthcare facility without first calling a healthcare provider (unless you are experiencing a medical emergency).

People with general, non-medical questions about COVID-19 can visit www.health.ri.gov/covid, write to RIDOH.COVID19Questions@health.ri.gov, or call 401-222-8022. This is the COVID-19 Hotline that RIDOH has available to the public.

Everyone can help stop the spread of viruses in Rhode Island.