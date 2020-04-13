The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) announced today that Rhode Island has 311 new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings Rhode Island’s count to 2,976. RIDOH also announced 10 additional COVID-19 associated fatalities. Of these 10 people, eight were nursing home residents. The age breakdown for these 10 people was as follows:
Number of Rhode Island COVID-19 positive cases (cumulative):
2,976
Number of people who have had negative test results (cumulative):
19,649
Number of Rhode Island COVID-19 patients who are currently hospitalized
197
Number of Rhode Island COVID-19 patients who are currently in an intensive care unit (ICU)
48
Number of Rhode Island COVID-19 associated fatalities (cumulative)
73
Date
New Positive Cases
Total Positive Cases
3/1/2020
1
1
3/2/2020
0
1
3/3/2020
1
2
3/4/2020
0
2
3/5/2020
0
2
3/6/2020
1
3
3/7/2020
0
3
3/8/2020
0
3
3/9/2020
0
3
3/10/2020
2
5
3/11/2020
0
5
3/12/2020
0
5
3/13/2020
9
14
3/14/2020
6
20
3/15/2020
0
20
3/16/2020
1
21
3/17/2020
2
23
3/18/2020
10
33
3/19/2020
11
44
3/20/2020
10
54
3/21/2020
12
66
3/22/2020
17
83
3/23/2020
23
106
3/24/2020
18
124
3/25/2020
8
132
3/26/2020
33
165
3/27/2020
38
203
3/28/2020
36
239
3/29/2020
55
294
3/30/2020
108
402
3/31/2020
87
489
4/1/2020
77
566
4/2/2020
91
657
4/3/2020
52
709
4/4/2020
97
806
4/5/2020
116
922
4/6/2020
160
1,082
4/7/2020
147
1,230
4/8/2020
220
1,450
4/9/2020
277
1,727
4/10/2020
288
2,015
4/11/2020
334
2,349
4/12/2020
316
2,665
4/13/2020
311
2,976
Col0
Col1
3/25/2020
15
3/26/2020
23
3/27/2020
28
3/28/2020
29
3/29/2020
35
3/30/2020
41
3/31/2020
59
4/1/2020
60
4/2/2020
72
4/3/2020
77
4/4/2020
93
4/5/2020
103
4/6/2020
109
4/7/2020
123
4/8/2020
143
4/9/2020
160
4/10/2020
182
4/11/2020
183
4/12/2020
201
4/13/2020
197
Age data last updated 4/11/2020
Age Group
Rhode Island COVID-19 patients by age:
0-9
11
10-19
52
20-29
279
30-39
287
40-49
317
50-59
441
60-69
348
70-79
191
80-89
164
90-99
97
100+
Note: Zero in an age category indicates either zero patients or less than five patients.
Sex data last updated 4/11/2020
Sex
Rhode Island COVID-19 patients by sex
Female
1,171
Male
980
City/Town data last updated 4/10/2020
City/Town
Rhode Island COVID-19 patients by city/town of residence
Barrington
18
Bristol
14
Burrillville
24
Central Falls
35
Charlestown
5
Coventry
48
Cranston
136
Cumberland
52
East Greenwich
8
East Providence
58
Exeter
8
Foster
7
Glocester
<5
Hopkinton
<5
Jamestown
6
Johnston
40
Lincoln
20
Little Compton
6
Middletown
12
Narragansett
10
New Shoreham
<5
Newport
18
North Kingstown
47
North Providence
127
North Smithfield
7
Pawtucket
186
Portsmouth
14
Providence
504
Richmond
<5
Scituate
8
Smithfield
31
South Kingstown
24
Tiverton
18
Warren
7
Warwick
75
West Greenwich
<5
West Warwick
37
Westerly
19
Woonsocket
42
Note: There may be slight discrepancies between the statewide total and the data at the city and town level because additional time is sometimes needed to identify the permanent place of residence of some COVID-19 patients.
Key messages for the public
Anyone who is sick should stay home and self-isolate (unless going out for testing or healthcare).
The people who live with that person and who have been in direct close contact with that person should self-quarantine for 14 days after the last day that that person was in isolation. Direct close contact means being within approximately 6 feet of a person for a prolonged period.
Help is available for people living in quarantine or isolation due to COVID-19. Visit www.RIDelivers.com for connections to groceries, home supplies, restaurants, and mutual aid groups. People can also call 2-1-1.
When people are in public, they should wear a cloth face covering. A cloth face covering is a material that covers the nose and mouth. It could be sewn by hand or improvised from household items such as scarves, T-shirts, or bandanas.
Groups of more than five people should not be gathering. Always avoid close personal contact with other people in public.
Healthcare workers should not be going to work if they are sick (even with mild symptoms).
People who think they have COVID-19 should call their healthcare provider. Do not go directly to a healthcare facility without first calling a healthcare provider (unless you are experiencing a medical emergency).