The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) announced today that Rhode Island has 311 new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings Rhode Island’s count to 2,976. RIDOH also announced 10 additional COVID-19 associated fatalities. Of these 10 people, eight were nursing home residents. The age breakdown for these 10 people was as follows:

2 of these people were in their 50s.

1 of these people was in their 70s.

5 of these people were in their 80s, and

1 of these people was in their 90s.

A full data summary for Rhode Island is posted online.

Rhode Island Numbers

Last updated: 4/13/2020

Number of Rhode Island COVID-19 positive cases (cumulative): 2,976 Number of people who have had negative test results (cumulative): 19,649 Number of Rhode Island COVID-19 patients who are currently hospitalized 197 Number of Rhode Island COVID-19 patients who are currently in an intensive care unit (ICU) 48 Number of Rhode Island COVID-19 associated fatalities (cumulative) 73

Date New Positive Cases Total Positive Cases 3/1/2020 1 1 3/2/2020 0 1 3/3/2020 1 2 3/4/2020 0 2 3/5/2020 0 2 3/6/2020 1 3 3/7/2020 0 3 3/8/2020 0 3 3/9/2020 0 3 3/10/2020 2 5 3/11/2020 0 5 3/12/2020 0 5 3/13/2020 9 14 3/14/2020 6 20 3/15/2020 0 20 3/16/2020 1 21 3/17/2020 2 23 3/18/2020 10 33 3/19/2020 11 44 3/20/2020 10 54 3/21/2020 12 66 3/22/2020 17 83 3/23/2020 23 106 3/24/2020 18 124 3/25/2020 8 132 3/26/2020 33 165 3/27/2020 38 203 3/28/2020 36 239 3/29/2020 55 294 3/30/2020 108 402 3/31/2020 87 489 4/1/2020 77 566 4/2/2020 91 657 4/3/2020 52 709 4/4/2020 97 806 4/5/2020 116 922 4/6/2020 160 1,082 4/7/2020 147 1,230 4/8/2020 220 1,450 4/9/2020 277 1,727 4/10/2020 288 2,015 4/11/2020 334 2,349 4/12/2020 316 2,665 4/13/2020 311 2,976

Col0 Col1 3/25/2020 15 3/26/2020 23 3/27/2020 28 3/28/2020 29 3/29/2020 35 3/30/2020 41 3/31/2020 59 4/1/2020 60 4/2/2020 72 4/3/2020 77 4/4/2020 93 4/5/2020 103 4/6/2020 109 4/7/2020 123 4/8/2020 143 4/9/2020 160 4/10/2020 182 4/11/2020 183 4/12/2020 201 4/13/2020 197

Age data last updated 4/11/2020

Age Group Rhode Island COVID-19 patients by age: 0-9 11 10-19 52 20-29 279 30-39 287 40-49 317 50-59 441 60-69 348 70-79 191 80-89 164 90-99 97 100+

Note: Zero in an age category indicates either zero patients or less than five patients.

Sex data last updated 4/11/2020

Sex Rhode Island COVID-19 patients by sex Female 1,171 Male 980

City/Town data last updated 4/10/2020

City/Town Rhode Island COVID-19 patients by city/town of residence Barrington 18 Bristol 14 Burrillville 24 Central Falls 35 Charlestown 5 Coventry 48 Cranston 136 Cumberland 52 East Greenwich 8 East Providence 58 Exeter 8 Foster 7 Glocester <5 Hopkinton <5 Jamestown 6 Johnston 40 Lincoln 20 Little Compton 6 Middletown 12 Narragansett 10 New Shoreham <5 Newport 18 North Kingstown 47 North Providence 127 North Smithfield 7 Pawtucket 186 Portsmouth 14 Providence 504 Richmond <5 Scituate 8 Smithfield 31 South Kingstown 24 Tiverton 18 Warren 7 Warwick 75 West Greenwich <5 West Warwick 37 Westerly 19 Woonsocket 42

Note: There may be slight discrepancies between the statewide total and the data at the city and town level because additional time is sometimes needed to identify the permanent place of residence of some COVID-19 patients.

