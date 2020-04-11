Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH, the Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH), provided an update today on Rhode Island’s coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) data. Rhode Island has 334 new cases of COVID-19. This brings Rhode Island’s count to 2,349. RIDOH also announced seven additional COVID-19 associated fatalities. One of the people who passed away was in their 50s. One person was in their 60s. The other five people were in their 80s. Rhode Island’s number of COVID-19 associated fatalities is now 56. Currently, 183 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Rhode Island. A full data summary for Rhode Island is posted online: https://health.ri.gov/data/covid-19/

Rhode Island Numbers

Last Update: 4/11/2020

Number of Rhode Island COVID-19 positive cases (cumulative): 2,349 Number of people who have had negative test results (cumulative): 15,858 Number of Rhode Island COVID-19 patients who are currently hospitalized 183 Number of Rhode Island COVID-19 patients who are currently in an intensive care unit (ICU) 50 Number of Rhode Island COVID-19 associated fatalities (cumulative) 56

Date New Positive Cases Total Positive Cases 3/1/2020 1 1 3/2/2020 0 1 3/3/2020 1 2 3/4/2020 0 2 3/5/2020 0 2 3/6/2020 1 3 3/7/2020 0 3 3/8/2020 0 3 3/9/2020 0 3 3/10/2020 2 5 3/11/2020 0 5 3/12/2020 0 5 3/13/2020 9 14 3/14/2020 6 20 3/15/2020 0 20 3/16/2020 1 21 3/17/2020 2 23 3/18/2020 10 33 3/19/2020 11 44 3/20/2020 10 54 3/21/2020 12 66 3/22/2020 17 83 3/23/2020 23 106 3/24/2020 18 124 3/25/2020 8 132 3/26/2020 33 165 3/27/2020 38 203 3/28/2020 36 239 3/29/2020 55 294 3/30/2020 108 402 3/31/2020 87 489 4/1/2020 77 566 4/2/2020 91 657 4/3/2020 52 709 4/4/2020 97 806 4/5/2020 116 922 4/6/2020 160 1,082 4/7/2020 147 1,230 4/8/2020 220 1,450 4/9/2020 277 1,727 4/10/2020 288 2,015 4/11/2020 334 2,349

Col0 Col1 3/25/2020 15 3/26/2020 23 3/27/2020 28 3/28/2020 29 3/29/2020 35 3/30/2020 41 3/31/2020 59 4/1/2020 60 4/2/2020 72 4/3/2020 77 4/4/2020 93 4/5/2020 103 4/6/2020 109 4/7/2020 123 4/8/2020 143 4/9/2020 160 4/10/2020 182 4/11/2020 183

Age data last updated 4/11/2020

Age Group Rhode Island COVID-19 patients by age: 0-9 11 10-19 52 20-29 279 30-39 287 40-49 317 50-59 441 60-69 348 70-79 191 80-89 164 90-99 97 100+

Note: Zero in an age category indicates either zero patients or less than five patients.

Sex data last updated 4/11/2020

Sex Rhode Island COVID-19 patients by sex Female 1,171 Male 980

City/Town data last updated 4/10/2020

City/Town Rhode Island COVID-19 patients by city/town of residence Barrington 18 Bristol 14 Burrillville 24 Central Falls 35 Charlestown 5 Coventry 48 Cranston 136 Cumberland 52 East Greenwich 8 East Providence 58 Exeter 8 Foster 7 Glocester <5 Hopkinton <5 Jamestown 6 Johnston 40 Lincoln 20 Little Compton 6 Middletown 12 Narragansett 10 New Shoreham <5 Newport 18 North Kingstown 47 North Providence 127 North Smithfield 7 Pawtucket 186 Portsmouth 14 Providence 504 Richmond <5 Scituate 8 Smithfield 31 South Kingstown 24 Tiverton 18 Warren 7 Warwick 75 West Greenwich <5 West Warwick 37 Westerly 19 Woonsocket 42

Note: There may be slight discrepancies between the statewide total and the data at the city and town level because additional time is sometimes needed to identify the permanent place of residence of some COVID-19 patients.

Key messages for the public

– Anyone who is sick should stay home and self-isolate (unless going out for testing or healthcare).

– The people who live with that person and who have been in direct close contact with that person should self-quarantine for 14 days. Direct close contact means being within approximately 6 feet of a person for a prolonged period.

– Help is available for people living in quarantine or isolation due to COVID-19. Visit www.RIDelivers.com for connections to groceries, home supplies, restaurants, and mutual aid groups. People can also call 2-1-1.

– When people are in public, they should wear a cloth face covering. A cloth face covering is a material that covers the nose and mouth. It could be sewn by hand or improvised from household items such as scarves, T-shirts, or bandanas.

– Groups of more than five people should not be gathering. Always avoid close personal contact with other people in public.

– Healthcare workers should not be going to work if they are sick (even with mild symptoms).

– People who think they have COVID-19 should call their healthcare provider. Do not go directly to a healthcare facility without first calling a healthcare provider (unless you are experiencing a medical emergency).

– People with general, non-medical questions about COVID-19 can visit www.health.ri.gov/covid, write to RIDOH.COVID19Questions@health.ri.gov, or call 401-222-8022. This is the COVID-19 Hotline that RIDOH has available to the public.

– Everyone can help stop the spread of viruses in Rhode Island.

Get your flu shot, and make sure the people around you do the same.

Wash your hands often throughout the day. Use warm water and soap. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Cough or sneeze into your elbow.

Stay home and do not leave your house if you are sick, unless it is for emergency medical care.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth. Germs spread this way.