Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH, the Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH), provided an update today on Rhode Island’s coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) data. Rhode Island has 334 new cases of COVID-19. This brings Rhode Island’s count to 2,349. RIDOH also announced seven additional COVID-19 associated fatalities. One of the people who passed away was in their 50s. One person was in their 60s. The other five people were in their 80s. Rhode Island’s number of COVID-19 associated fatalities is now 56. Currently, 183 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Rhode Island. A full data summary for Rhode Island is posted online: https://health.ri.gov/data/covid-19/
Rhode Island Numbers
|Last Update: 4/11/2020
|Number of Rhode Island COVID-19 positive cases (cumulative):
|2,349
|Number of people who have had negative test results (cumulative):
|15,858
|Number of Rhode Island COVID-19 patients who are currently hospitalized
|183
|Number of Rhode Island COVID-19 patients who are currently in an intensive care unit (ICU)
|50
|Number of Rhode Island COVID-19 associated fatalities (cumulative)
|56
|Date
|New Positive Cases
|Total Positive Cases
|3/1/2020
|1
|1
|3/2/2020
|0
|1
|3/3/2020
|1
|2
|3/4/2020
|0
|2
|3/5/2020
|0
|2
|3/6/2020
|1
|3
|3/7/2020
|0
|3
|3/8/2020
|0
|3
|3/9/2020
|0
|3
|3/10/2020
|2
|5
|3/11/2020
|0
|5
|3/12/2020
|0
|5
|3/13/2020
|9
|14
|3/14/2020
|6
|20
|3/15/2020
|0
|20
|3/16/2020
|1
|21
|3/17/2020
|2
|23
|3/18/2020
|10
|33
|3/19/2020
|11
|44
|3/20/2020
|10
|54
|3/21/2020
|12
|66
|3/22/2020
|17
|83
|3/23/2020
|23
|106
|3/24/2020
|18
|124
|3/25/2020
|8
|132
|3/26/2020
|33
|165
|3/27/2020
|38
|203
|3/28/2020
|36
|239
|3/29/2020
|55
|294
|3/30/2020
|108
|402
|3/31/2020
|87
|489
|4/1/2020
|77
|566
|4/2/2020
|91
|657
|4/3/2020
|52
|709
|4/4/2020
|97
|806
|4/5/2020
|116
|922
|4/6/2020
|160
|1,082
|4/7/2020
|147
|1,230
|4/8/2020
|220
|1,450
|4/9/2020
|277
|1,727
|4/10/2020
|288
|2,015
|4/11/2020
|334
|2,349
|3/25/2020
|15
|3/26/2020
|23
|3/27/2020
|28
|3/28/2020
|29
|3/29/2020
|35
|3/30/2020
|41
|3/31/2020
|59
|4/1/2020
|60
|4/2/2020
|72
|4/3/2020
|77
|4/4/2020
|93
|4/5/2020
|103
|4/6/2020
|109
|4/7/2020
|123
|4/8/2020
|143
|4/9/2020
|160
|4/10/2020
|182
|4/11/2020
|183
|Age data last updated 4/11/2020
|Age Group
|Rhode Island COVID-19 patients by age:
|0-9
|11
|10-19
|52
|20-29
|279
|30-39
|287
|40-49
|317
|50-59
|441
|60-69
|348
|70-79
|191
|80-89
|164
|90-99
|97
|100+
Note: Zero in an age category indicates either zero patients or less than five patients.
|Sex data last updated 4/11/2020
|Sex
|Rhode Island COVID-19 patients by sex
|Female
|1,171
|Male
|980
|City/Town data last updated 4/10/2020
|City/Town
|Rhode Island COVID-19 patients by city/town of residence
|Barrington
|18
|Bristol
|14
|Burrillville
|24
|Central Falls
|35
|Charlestown
|5
|Coventry
|48
|Cranston
|136
|Cumberland
|52
|East Greenwich
|8
|East Providence
|58
|Exeter
|8
|Foster
|7
|Glocester
|<5
|Hopkinton
|<5
|Jamestown
|6
|Johnston
|40
|Lincoln
|20
|Little Compton
|6
|Middletown
|12
|Narragansett
|10
|New Shoreham
|<5
|Newport
|18
|North Kingstown
|47
|North Providence
|127
|North Smithfield
|7
|Pawtucket
|186
|Portsmouth
|14
|Providence
|504
|Richmond
|<5
|Scituate
|8
|Smithfield
|31
|South Kingstown
|24
|Tiverton
|18
|Warren
|7
|Warwick
|75
|West Greenwich
|<5
|West Warwick
|37
|Westerly
|19
|Woonsocket
|42
Note: There may be slight discrepancies between the statewide total and the data at the city and town level because additional time is sometimes needed to identify the permanent place of residence of some COVID-19 patients.
Key messages for the public
– Anyone who is sick should stay home and self-isolate (unless going out for testing or healthcare).
– The people who live with that person and who have been in direct close contact with that person should self-quarantine for 14 days. Direct close contact means being within approximately 6 feet of a person for a prolonged period.
– Help is available for people living in quarantine or isolation due to COVID-19. Visit www.RIDelivers.com for connections to groceries, home supplies, restaurants, and mutual aid groups. People can also call 2-1-1.
– When people are in public, they should wear a cloth face covering. A cloth face covering is a material that covers the nose and mouth. It could be sewn by hand or improvised from household items such as scarves, T-shirts, or bandanas.
– Groups of more than five people should not be gathering. Always avoid close personal contact with other people in public.
– Healthcare workers should not be going to work if they are sick (even with mild symptoms).
– People who think they have COVID-19 should call their healthcare provider. Do not go directly to a healthcare facility without first calling a healthcare provider (unless you are experiencing a medical emergency).
– People with general, non-medical questions about COVID-19 can visit www.health.ri.gov/covid, write to RIDOH.COVID19Questions@health.ri.gov, or call 401-222-8022. This is the COVID-19 Hotline that RIDOH has available to the public.
– Everyone can help stop the spread of viruses in Rhode Island.
Get your flu shot, and make sure the people around you do the same.
Wash your hands often throughout the day. Use warm water and soap. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
Cough or sneeze into your elbow.
Stay home and do not leave your house if you are sick, unless it is for emergency medical care.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth. Germs spread this way.