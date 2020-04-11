Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH, the Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH), made several announcements today about the state’s response to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

• Unemployment Insurance: The Governor signed an executive order yesterday ensuring that individual businesses that have closed as a result of COVID-19 will not be penalized for their workers accessing unemployment insurance. This order also allows for data sharing between state agencies. Rather than seeking individual tax records on a case-by-case basis, the Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training (DLT) will have access to the records of every person that has applied, speeding up their ability to process claims. It also allows for recent DLT retirees to rejoin state service and help process claims, without having to sacrifice their pensions. This will allow experienced workers to immediately help speed up processing.

• Domestic Violence: The Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence and all of its member agencies are open, as are domestic violence shelters. Rhode Islanders seeking help can call the 24/7 confidential hotline at 1-800-494-8100. Services are provided in English and in Spanish. While courts are closed for non-essential business including evictions, they are open for all domestic violence matters.

• RIPTA: As of today, RIPTA will be limiting capacity on all busses to no more than 15 passengers to allow for more space. They’re also asking all passengers to use cloth face coverings when out in public. Starting next week, RIPTA will be filling gaps on delivery routes for Meals on Wheels.

- Advertisement -

The Governor also clarified eligibility requirements for unemployment insurance. As a general rule, Rhode Islanders can collect unemployment insurance only if they have been laid off or have had their hours reduced. In the CARES Act, the federal government expanded eligibility for unemployment insurance benefits – called Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) – for two specific groups of individuals:

• The self-employed and those who are sole proprietors, like hairdressers and gig economy workers, and

• Individuals who have COVID-19, have been quarantined or have been told by a doctor to self-quarantine because they are high risk, or are the only person available to care for a child or loved one who cannot stay home alone because the place they received care is closed due to COVID-19.

COVID-19 Data Update

Dr. Alexander-Scott announced today that Rhode Island has 288 new cases of COVID-19. This brings Rhode Island’s count to 2,015. RIDOH also announced six additional COVID-19 associated fatalities. One of these people was in their 60s, four were in their 90s, and one was in their 100s. Rhode Island’s number of COVID-19 associated fatalities is now 49. A full data summary for Rhode Island is posted online at health.ri.gov/data/covid-19

Rhode Island Numbers

Last Update: 4/10/2020

Number of Rhode Island COVID-19 positive cases (cumulative): 2,015 Number of people who have had negative test results (cumulative): 13,417 Number of Rhode Island COVID-19 patients who are currently hospitalized 182 Number of Rhode Island COVID-19 patients who are currently in an intensive care unit (ICU) 45 Number of Rhode Island COVID-19 associated fatalities (cumulative) 49

Date New Positive Cases Total Positive Cases 3/1/2020 1 1 3/2/2020 0 1 3/3/2020 1 2 3/4/2020 0 2 3/5/2020 0 2 3/6/2020 1 3 3/7/2020 0 3 3/8/2020 0 3 3/9/2020 0 3 3/10/2020 2 5 3/11/2020 0 5 3/12/2020 0 5 3/13/2020 9 14 3/14/2020 6 20 3/15/2020 0 20 3/16/2020 1 21 3/17/2020 2 23 3/18/2020 10 33 3/19/2020 11 44 3/20/2020 10 54 3/21/2020 12 66 3/22/2020 17 83 3/23/2020 23 106 3/24/2020 18 124 3/25/2020 8 132 3/26/2020 33 165 3/27/2020 38 203 3/28/2020 36 239 3/29/2020 55 294 3/30/2020 108 402 3/31/2020 87 489 4/1/2020 77 566 4/2/2020 91 657 4/3/2020 52 709 4/4/2020 97 806 4/5/2020 116 922 4/6/2020 160 1,082 4/7/2020 147 1,230 4/8/2020 220 1,450 4/9/2020 277 1,727 4/10/2020 288 2,015

Col0 Col1 3/25/2020 15 3/26/2020 23 3/27/2020 28 3/28/2020 29 3/29/2020 35 3/30/2020 41 3/31/2020 59 4/1/2020 60 4/2/2020 72 4/3/2020 77 4/4/2020 93 4/5/2020 103 4/6/2020 109 4/7/2020 123 4/8/2020 143 4/9/2020 160 4/10/2020 182

Age data last updated 4/10/2020

Age Group Rhode Island COVID-19 patients by age: 0-9 9 10-19 46 20-29 244 30-39 259 40-49 284 50-59 393 60-69 313 70-79 170 80-89 145 90-99 84 100+

Note: Zero in an age category indicates either zero patients or less than five patients.

Sex data last updated 4/10/2020

Rhode Island COVID-19 Patients by SexFemaleMale020040060080010001200number of patients

Sex Rhode Island COVID-19 patients by sex Female 1,038 Male 857

City/Town data last updated 4/9/2020

City/Town Rhode Island COVID-19 patients by city/town of residence Barrington 17 Bristol 14 Burrillville 22 Central Falls 26 Charlestown <5 Coventry 42 Cranston 112 Cumberland 40 East Greenwich 8 East Providence 49 Exeter 5 Foster <5 Glocester <5 Hopkinton <5 Jamestown 6 Johnston 29 Lincoln 16 Little Compton <5 Middletown 11 Narragansett 10 New Shoreham <5 Newport 15 North Kingstown 42 North Providence 98 North Smithfield 6 Pawtucket 156 Portsmouth 12 Providence 345 Richmond 0 Scituate 7 Smithfield 22 South Kingstown 23 Tiverton 12 Warren 6 Warwick 67 West Greenwich <5 West Warwick 34 Westerly 17 Woonsocket 27

Note: There may be slight discrepancies between the statewide total and the data at the city and town level because additional time is sometimes needed to identify the permanent place of residence of some COVID-19 patients.

Key messages for the public:

• Anyone who is sick should stay home and self-isolate (unless going out for testing or healthcare).

• The people who live with that person and who have been in direct close contact with that person should self-quarantine for 14 days. Direct close contact means being within approximately 6 feet of a person for a prolonged period.

• Help is available for people living in quarantine or isolation due to COVID-19. Visit www.RIDelivers.com for connections to groceries, home supplies, restaurants, and mutual aid groups. People can also call 2-1-1.

• When people are in public, they should wear a cloth face covering. A cloth face covering is a material that covers the nose and mouth. It could be sewn by hand or improvised from household items such as scarves, T-shirts, or bandanas.

• Groups of more than five people should not be gathering. Always avoid close personal contact with other people in public.

• Healthcare workers should not be going to work if they are sick (even with mild symptoms).

• People who think they have COVID-19 should call their healthcare provider. Do not go directly to a healthcare facility without first calling a healthcare provider (unless you are experiencing a medical emergency).

• People with general, non-medical questions about COVID-19 can visit www.health.ri.gov/covid, write to RIDOH.COVID19Questions@health.ri.gov, or call 401-222-8022. This is the COVID-19 Hotline that RIDOH has available to the public.

Everyone can help stop the spread of viruses in Rhode Island. – Get your flu shot, and make sure the people around you do the same. – Wash your hands often throughout the day. Use warm water and soap. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. – Cough or sneeze into your elbow. – Stay home and do not leave your house if you are sick, unless it is for emergency medical care. – Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth. Germs spread this way.