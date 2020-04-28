Newport Exhibition Group, owners and producers of the Newport International Boat Show, announced today that the C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta is the official Charitable Partner of the 2020 boat show.

“Each year, we select a non-profit organization that is associated with boating as a part of our annual giving program,” said Nancy Piffard, show director of Newport Exhibition Group in a press release. “This year we are honored to support the C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta.”

The Clagett organization, founded in 2003, honors the late Tom Clagett, a U.S. Navy World War II veteran who enjoyed sailing on the Chesapeake Bay. The Regatta’s mission is “to provide sailors with disabilities the opportunity to improve their skills and reach personal goals through world-class coaching and competition.” Clagett Regatta sailors have won medals at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Paralympic Games.

“We are grateful to the Newport International Boat Show for selecting us as their Charitable Partner,” said Judy Clagett McLennan, Clagett president and co-founder in a release. “What better way to promote personal success through competitive sailing than by partnering with one of the best boat shows in the world? We look forward to seeing everyone in September.”

- Advertisement -

Current restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and for the health and safety of all involved, the C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta is expected to go forward with rescheduled dates of September 1st – 6th.

For more information about The Clagett visit www.clagettregatta.org or visit their booth at the Show.





For more information, visit: www.newportboatshow.com.