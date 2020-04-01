The following was submitted by Tom Shevlin, Communications Officer for the City of Newport.

The City of Newport on Wednesday announced the temporary closure of several City parks and beaches due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Beginning Friday, April 3rd, parking will be prohibited at Easton’s Beach as well as adjacent access points to the Cliff Walk and Braga Park. The City is encouraging all residents to continue to be active and get out for walks or bicycle rides, but to do so close to their own homes.

At Easton’s Beach, all public parking areas will be closed until further notice and parking along Memorial Boulevard and nearby side streets will also be prohibited. Parking will likewise be restricted at access points to the City’s popular Cliff Walk, including along Narragansett Avenue; Ruggles Avenue; Shepherd Avenue; Leroy Avenue; Webster Avenue, Wetmore Avenue; and Ledge Road. No parking signs will also be placed at both the Ellery Road and Kay Street entrances to Braga Park.

At this time, no further restrictions are anticipated at other City parks, however Newport residents are encouraged to stay home and practice social distancing even while outdoors.

The restrictions follow an Executive Order signed by the Governor shuttering all State run parks and beaches, including Fort Adams and Brenton Point state parks. They are expected to remain in force until at least April 30, 2020.

Recreational facilities, including the City’s network of playgrounds, tennis courts, and basketball courts, also remain closed for the time being.

Given the serious nature of the COVID-19 outbreak, the public is urged to abide by CDC and RIDOH guidelines and refrain from visiting any area where crowds may gather. Please note that while parking is being restricted, Newport’s parks and open space may still be enjoyed for the purpose of exercise or in small groups, however police will be monitoring for gatherings over five (5) people as part of a citywide open air compliance check program. Police will also be monitoring the areas of Brenton Point State Park for parking compliance on adjacent roadways.

More information about the City’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak can be found on the City’s website at www.CityofNewport.com/COVID19.