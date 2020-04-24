In accordance with guidance from state health officials, the City of Newport today announced that it is advising that face masks should be worn at all times while traversing the Cliff Walk until further notice.

Earlier this month, parking restrictions were put in place by the City to limit crowding along the trail, however in order to keep the walk open as the weather improves, visitors are now being asked to wear some form of cloth face covering and to practice social distancing at all times.

Newport Police will be conducting regular open-air compliance checks and enforcing the Governor’s Stay at Home order and ban on groups of five or more, according to the City.

While the City says they currently do not have any plans to close the Cliff Walk, further actions may be deemed necessary if visitors fail to practice social distancing and take care to cover their faces.

For more information on facial coverings, and to learn more about the City’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, visit www.CityofNewport.com/COVID19.