The City of Newport has announced the following;

Due to high demand, the City of Newport has announced that it will be modifying the opening of its weekly drive through/walk-up food distribution site at the Pell Elementary School.

The temporary community distribution site, which is open Wednesdays through April 29th from 12 -2 p.m. , in the parking lot across from the Newport Pell School at 35 Dexter St., is available to all Newport residents that are in need of food assistance.

After experiencing higher than anticipated demand during the first week, organizers are asking recipients to have a current vehicle registration, driver’s license, lease agreement, or bill from the City of Newport.

Upon arrival, volunteers from the Aquidneck Island Emergency Volunteer Alliance will be directing vehicles and walking pedestrians to the set-up tents. As you drive up or walk up to the tent, a volunteer will load the food packages into the trunk of your car or cart.

Each vehicle or cart will receive one weeks’ worth of food for each person in your household. For your safety, PLEASE DO NOT get out of your car, simply drive up for the food assistance. For your health, all volunteers and workers will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms prior to handling food. If you have any questions on this process please call, (401) 845-5501. If you are in need and not from Newport please call your local EOC for directions regarding food assistance in your area.