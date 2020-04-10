The following info was provided by the City of Newport

Due to necessary repairs, a portion of the unimproved walking trail along the Easton’s Pond Dam has been closed to the public.

The access ramps to the pond along with the stone dust path that was constructed from 2011-2013 remain open to the public.

The decision to close a portion of the popular walking path follows a routine inspection by Newport Water Division staff, which identified significant damage to the south embankment of Easton’s Pond caused by animals burrowing into the earthen structure. Combined with recent heavy rain events, this excessive burrowing has resulted in significant erosion which City staff has determined could pose an immediate safety hazard.

As a result, the unimproved footpath along the southern embankment has been closed along with access to the unimproved path across the Water Treatment Plant property on Bliss Mine Road.

Further assessment and initial repairs of the earthen embankment are scheduled to begin next week.

In 2011-2013 the Newport Water Division reconstructed approximately 900 feet of the north embankment and 1,800 feet of the west embankment of Easton Pond dam that was severely damaged during a storm in 2007. The improvements included the two access ramps and the reinforced stone dust walking path on the crest of the improved embankments.

This area of concern is beyond the improvements completed in 2013.