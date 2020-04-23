Rhode Island “State officials plan to announce Thursday that they are extending closures through the end of the school year,” according to the Boston Globe.

NEW: Rhode Island will continue distance learning for the rest of the school year. Announcement coming later today. Here's our story comparing Rhode Island's approach to Massachusetts. w/@biancavtoness https://t.co/HikyZcaYks — Dan McGowan (@DanMcGowan) April 23, 2020

Governor Raimondo was expected to make an announcement regarding the remainder of the school year last week. Last week, she said that she would be making an announcement sometime this week.

The last time students of Rhode Island’s public and private schools was March 13th. After taking their spring break early (March 16th – 20th), students began distance learning on Monday, March 23rd.

The Governor is scheduled to hold her daily press briefing today at 1 pm. What’s Up Newp will carry it live for you on our website then.

