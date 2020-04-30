Operation Stand Down Rhode Island today announced that it is canceling this year’s Boots On The Ground For Heores Memorial and Gold Star Gala due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both events were scheduled to take place at Fort Adams State Park this Memorial Day Weekend (May 22 – 25).

“Operation Stand Down has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the guidance from state officials up to and including the governors announcement yesterday with regards to festivals and other large events scheduled this summer”, Operation Stand Down Rhode Island wrote on their Facebook Page. “Based on that guidance, it is with great sadness that we announce that our Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial is canceled slated for Memorial Day Weekend. We are hopeful for brighter days ahead, and look forward to the return of this memorial in 2021”.

This would have been the second year in a row that Fort Adams State Park hosted the event.

This event joins a long list of other events scheduled for this summer that have been canceled or postponed. Here’s the status of major Newport County events in 2020

Operation Stand Down Rhode Island is a non-profit organization designed to help struggling and homeless veterans by offering services and housing necessary to their well being.