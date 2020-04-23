Bar ‘Cino today announced that they will re-open for take-out on Friday, April 24th.

The Italian eatery, which is a member of Newport Restaurant Group, will offer a wide variety of its most popular dishes via contact-free curbside pickup from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily. Wine and beer will also be available at 50% off the list price.

Orders can be placed online at www.barcino.com/newport and an employee owner will deliver the order to the guest’s car upon their arrival and place it in the trunk or on an empty seat of the vehicle. Orders can also be placed by calling 401-619-8201, but online ordering is preferred.

Take-out offerings will include such starters as White Bean Soup with basil pesto; Arugula Salad with marinated cannellini beans, chicories, parmesan, and lemon vinaigrette; Tuscan Kale Salad with avocado, pine nuts, parmesan, and sun-dried tomato vinaigrette; Romaine & Kale Caesar with parmesan, anchovy, lemon, and crushed croutons.

Pasta dishes include Rigatoni Bolognese with parmesan; Tagliatelle with roasted mushrooms, asparagus, basil pesto, and parmesan; Carnaroli Risotto with shrimp, lemon, and snap peas; and Paccheri with roasted chicken, EVOO confit tomato, broccolini, and parmesan.

Pizza offerings include Oven Roasted Chicken with arugula, pesto, and chicories; Margherita with pomodoro, fontina, EVOO, scallion, and basil; Prosciutto & Fig with arugula, fontina, and gorgonzola; and Roasted Mushrooms with charred radicchio, fontina, parmesan, EVOO, saba, and fresh herbs.

Entrees include Roasted Salmon with fennel snap peas, Tuscan kale, confit tomato, risotto, and roasted red pepper sauce; Chicken Piccata with EVOO mashed potatoes and charred scallions; Italian Farro Risotto with roasted mushrooms, radicchio, white beans, broccolini, and roasted pepper sauce; Chianti-braised Beef Short Rib with EVVO mashed potatoes and roasted summer vegetables.

Bar ‘Cino’s Whole Roasted Lemon-Scented Chicken for two will also be available, served with EVOO mashed potatoes, roasted summer vegetables, and a garlic-white wine sauce.

Dolce features Pistachio-Ricotta-Cream Layer Cake and Tiramisu.

Newport Restaurant Group’s other Newport-based restaurants (The Mooring, Smoke House, 22 Bowen’s, Castle Hill) continue to be closed at this time.

For more info, visit www.newportrestaurantgroup.com.