BankNewport today announced that it has made a $100,000 donation to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank to assist the organization as it works to alleviate hunger in Rhode Island during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Now more than ever, it is so important that we support the organizations that are working tirelessly to provide aid to our neighbors in need,” said Sandra J. Pattie, President & CEO, BankNewport in a statement. “The Rhode Island Community Food Bank is a critical part of this fight and we are humbled to have the opportunity to assist in their continued work to ensure that no one goes hungry during this unprecedented time.”

During the month of April, the Food Bank has distributed significantly more food to its partner agencies compared to the same time last year. Thousands of pounds of food have been distributed to local food pantries; more than 3,000 Meals4Kids boxes, containing a week’s worth of lunches and snacks for kids, have been dispersed, a pace that is expected to exceed 5,000 boxes this month; and 93,000 ready-to-eat meals have been provided as a critical food source for locations that may not have traditionally been food sites and do not have access to refrigeration. This increased demand is expected to continue for the months to come.

“We’re so thankful for this generous contribution from Bank Newport,” said Food Bank CEO Andrew Schiff in a statement. “As the demand for assistance increases due to the COVID-19 crisis, it is imperative that we continue to acquire more food to ensure that no one in Rhode Island goes hungry. This gift will go a long way in helping us achieve that goal.”