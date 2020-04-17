With many professional musicians out of work due to the COVID-19 crisis, we’re featuring different local artists/bands here regularly.

Today we’re checking out the music of Jenn Lombari, solo singer-songwriter and one half of the duo Stubborn Hearts. That duo is a hard driving punk-inspired act with Lombari on guitar and vocals and Doug Metivier on drums. As a solo artist, Lombari is a punk poet, playing lyric driven stripped down acoustic, influenced by everyone from Patti Smith to the Avett Brothers to Deer Tick.

Lombari’s music is available for purchase on Bandcamp here. Stubborn Hearts music is available here – check back soon for an upcoming new release from the band. Meanwhile, clear some dance space, turn the volume up to 11, and kick out the jams with these videos.